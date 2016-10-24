Worldbulletin News

Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year's illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraqi federal forces and Peshmerga fighters loyal to northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) have conducted their first joint operation in a mountainous region southeast of Mosul.

“Army troops and Peshmerga forces carried out their first joint operation in the Al-Qaraj Mountain region,” Colonel Saad Tahseen of the Iraqi army’s 16th Division said.

As part of the operation, Tahseen said, joint forces had “inspected” the villages of Ali Rash, Qawran, Baradi and Suran.

According to the army officer, the operation is meant to restore confidence between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga following “disagreements” that soured relations between the two sides last year.

Following an illegitimate referendum on Kurdish regional independence last September, Iraqi federal forces moved into parts of the country “disputed” between Baghdad and the Erbil-based KRG.

Peshmerga fighters withdrew from all disputed territories following limited clashes with Iraqi security forces.

 


