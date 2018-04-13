Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:40, 16 July 2018 Monday
Middle East
20:50, 16 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Iran says its advisors still in southern Syria
Iran says its advisors still in southern Syria

President Rouhani's special envoy says “Iran’s continued presence in Syria will be determined based on the needs of the Syrian state and with full coordination between Damascus and Tehran”.

World Bulletin/News Desk

Iranian “advisors” have maintained a presence in southern Syria at the behest of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, according to Hossein Jaberi Ansari, a special envoy for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Ansari made the remarks following a Monday meeting in Beirut with Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.

In a statement released after the meeting by the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, Ansari was quoted as saying: “Iran’s continued presence in Syria will be determined based on the needs of the Syrian state and with full coordination between Damascus and Tehran”.

He also referred to the issue of Lebanon’s large Syrian refugee population, which he described as “an absolute priority for us at this stage”.

Ansari added: “We will soon see the tenth phase of the Astana peace talks in the [Russian] city of Sochi with the participation of the three guarantor states [i.e., Russia, Turkey and Iran]; the UN; and representatives of both the Syrian state and opposition”.

Finding a swift political solution to Syria’s years-long crisis, he added, “will not only benefit Syria, but the entire region”.

In recent weeks, Assad regime forces have carried out a wide-ranging offensive aimed at retaking opposition-held parts of southern Syria.

After establishing control over most of the southern Daraa province, regime forces are now in the process of deploying troops along Syria’s border with Jordan.

 



Related syria iran foreign intervention in Syria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system

The U.S. State Department is negotiating a potential deal to sell Turkey the Raytheon Co Patriot missile defense system as an alternative to the Russian-made S-400 system Turkey has agreed to purchase, an official said on Monday.
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for deadly attack
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya

90 more migrants in critical condition found inside shipping containers
Obama visits Kenyan family to launch youth centre
Obama visits Kenyan family, to launch youth centre

Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers

Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police

The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza

No casualties were reported
US media shortchanges FETO threat
US media shortchanges FETO threat

US director of documentary on FETO-linked schools in US says FETO terrorists spent 18 years spreading false image of group
Public anger mounts in Iraq s Basra over poor utilities
Public anger mounts in Iraq’s Basra over poor utilities

Basra residents complain of high unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump-Putin what they have said about each other
Trump-Putin: what they have said about each other

Ahead of the Helsinki meeting, here is a selection of remarks the two world leaders have made about each other.
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension

Mladenov arrived in Gaza through the Erez crossing on Sunday

News

Iranian health minister warns against US sanctions
Iranian health minister warns against US sanctions

Saudi Arabia calls for Iran policy change
Saudi Arabia calls for Iran policy change

Strange alliance of Trump hawks and exile group poses threat to Iran
Strange alliance of Trump hawks and exile group poses threat

Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran

16 killed as tanker truck collides with bus
16 killed as tanker truck collides with bus

Iran to maintain military presence in Syria
Iran to maintain military presence in Syria

US-led coalition strikes regime positions in Syria
US-led coalition strikes regime positions in Syria

Opposition agrees to lay down heavy weapons in S. Syria
Opposition agrees to lay down heavy weapons in S Syria

EU, UN seek plan for Syria's future at aid conference
EU UN seek plan for Syria's future at aid conference

Experts meet in Kazakhstan to discuss Syria cease-fire
Experts meet in Kazakhstan to discuss Syria cease-fire

Russia, Syria preparing rebels' evacuation from Aleppo
Russia Syria preparing rebels' evacuation from Aleppo

White House: claims of US inaction in Syria 'offensive'
White House claims of US inaction in Syria 'offensive'

Assad forces move to secure Syria-Israel border zone
Assad forces move to secure Syria-Israel border zone

1st convoy of regime opponents leaves Syria’s Daraa
1st convoy of regime opponents leaves Syria s Daraa

Israel claims to intercept drone originating from Syria
Israel claims to intercept drone originating from Syria

Air strike kills 28 civilians in Deir Ezzor
Air strike kills 28 civilians in Deir Ezzor

Israeli airstrikes hit 3 military positions in S.Syria
Israeli airstrikes hit 3 military positions in S Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 