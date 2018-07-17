Philippines nabs wife of ISIL ‘emir’ in Southeast Asia

World Bulletin / News Desk
Nafisa Pundog, the wife of Owayda Benito Marohombsar, alias Abu Dar, was arrested at her safehouse in General Santos City. She was included in the Martial Law Arrest Order released by the Department of National Defense last year, Eastern Mindanao Command spokesperson Major Ezra Balagtey announced Monday.
Pundog was a fugitive who escaped Marawi City Jail in 2016 and had a standing warrant for illegal possession of a blasting cap or incendiary device.
Abu Dar has been the target of intensive military operations in Lanao del Sur province since last month after military intelligence reports revealed that he succeeded former leader Isnilon Hapilon, who was slain last October following a five-month siege in Marawi that killed over 1,100, mostly militants.
According to Balagtey, a pursuit operation against Najib Calimba Pundog, an alleged bomb expert who was among Abu Dar’s companions that fled during the early days of the Marawi siege, led to Nafisa Pundog’s arrest.
Najib Pundog was facing murder, kidnapping and illegal detention charges.
He resisted arrest and engaged government troops in a fierce fight, leading to his death and the wounding of a police officer.
President Rodrigo Duterte on May 23 last year placed the southern Philippines under martial law following an attack by ISIL terrorists who hoisted black flags in a bid to establish an Islamic caliphate in Southeast Asia.
Military rule was extended by congress until the end of this year in a bid to quell the threat of terrorism.
