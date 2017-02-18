Press agenda on July 17

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Turkey's statistical authority, TurkStat, to release industrial production index for May.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Trilateral ministerial talks between EU, Russia and Ukraine on long-term transit of gas to Europe.
PAKISTAN
Far-right groups in Pakistan test luck in election
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - A new far-right has emerged in Pakistan.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following protests against insufficient public services, unemployment and power cuts in Baghdad and southern Iraq.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
