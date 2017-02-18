'There has been a worrying increase in attacks on education facilities,' says Save the Children

American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification

The court also found that three Pussy Riot members arrested in 2012 had been subjected to inhuman or degrading treatment and their rights to a fair trial and to liberty had been violated.

09:24, 17 July 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on July 17





Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 17, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk TURKEY ANKARA - Turkey's statistical authority, TurkStat, to release industrial production index for May. GERMANY BERLIN - Trilateral ministerial talks between EU, Russia and Ukraine on long-term transit of gas to Europe. PAKISTAN Far-right groups in Pakistan test luck in election ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - A new far-right has emerged in Pakistan. IRAQ BAGHDAD - Following protests against insufficient public services, unemployment and power cuts in Baghdad and southern Iraq. SYRIA ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

