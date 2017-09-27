Today in History July 17

|1453
|France defeats England at Castillon, France, ending the Hundred Years' War.
|1762
|Peter III of Russia is murdered and his wife, Catherine II, takes the throne.
|1785
|France limits the importation of goods from Britain.
|1791
|National Guard troops open fire on a crowd of demonstrators in Paris.
|1799
|Ottoman forces, supported by the British, capture Aboukir, Egypt from the French.
|1801
|The U.S. fleet arrives in Tripoli.
|1815
|Napoleon Bonaparte surrenders to the British at Rochefort, France.
|1821
|Andrew Jackson becomes the governor of Florida.
|1864
|Confederate President Jefferson Davis replaces General Joseph E. Johnston with General John Bell Hood in hopes of defeating Union General William T. Shermanoutside Atlanta.
|1898
|U.S. troops under General William R. Shafter take Santiago de Cuba during the Spanish-American War.
|1944
|Field Marshall Erwin Rommel is wounded when an Allied fighter strafes his staff car in France.
|1946
|Chinese communists attack the Nationalist army on the Yangtze River.
|1960
|American pilot Francis Gary Powers pleads guilty to spying charges in a Moscow court.
|1966
|Ho Chi Minh orders a partial mobilization of North Vietnam to defend against American airstrikes.
|1987
|Lt. Col. Oliver North and Rear Adm. John Poindexter begin testifying to Congress regarding the Iran-Contra scandal.
