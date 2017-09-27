Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:18, 17 July 2018 Tuesday
History
09:37, 17 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Today in History July 17
Today in History July 17

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

 

1453   France defeats England at Castillon, France, ending the Hundred Years' War.
1762   Peter III of Russia is murdered and his wife, Catherine II, takes the throne.
1785   France limits the importation of goods from Britain.
1791   National Guard troops open fire on a crowd of demonstrators in Paris.
1799   Ottoman forces, supported by the British, capture Aboukir, Egypt from the French.
1801   The U.S. fleet arrives in Tripoli.
1815   Napoleon Bonaparte surrenders to the British at Rochefort, France.
1821   Andrew Jackson becomes the governor of Florida.
1864   Confederate President Jefferson Davis replaces General Joseph E. Johnston with General John Bell Hood in hopes of defeating Union General William T. Shermanoutside Atlanta.
1898   U.S. troops under General William R. Shafter take Santiago de Cuba during the Spanish-American War.
1944   Field Marshall Erwin Rommel is wounded when an Allied fighter strafes his staff car in France.
1946   Chinese communists attack the Nationalist army on the Yangtze River.
1960   American pilot Francis Gary Powers pleads guilty to spying charges in a Moscow court.
1966   Ho Chi Minh orders a partial mobilization of North Vietnam to defend against American airstrikes.
1987   Lt. Col. Oliver North and Rear Adm. John Poindexter begin testifying to Congress regarding the Iran-Contra scandal.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History July 17
Today in History July 17

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 16
Today in History July 16

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 14
Today in History July 14

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 13
Today in History July 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 10
Today in History July 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 07
Today in History July 07

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 06
Today in History July 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 05
Today in History July 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 04
Today in History July 04

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 03
Today in History July 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 02
Today in History July 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 01
Today in History July 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 29
Today in History June 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 28
Today in History June 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 27
Today in History June 27

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 25
Today in History June 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History July 16
Today in History July 16

Today in History July 14
Today in History July 14

Today in History July 13
Today in History July 13

Today in History July 10
Today in History July 10

Today in History July 07
Today in History July 07

Today in History July 06
Today in History July 06






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 