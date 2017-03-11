Germany admits its intelligence contacts with FETO

World Bulletin / News Desk

The German government has confirmed that its intelligence organizations were primarily responsible for contacts with groups affiliated with terrorist FETO, but declined to give any detail about ongoing talks with the group, arguing that it could harm activities of its intelligence organizations.

The U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen’s shadowy group FETO is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, for carrying a long secretive campaign to infiltrate state instutitons and orchestrating the foiled coup attempt in 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

But in Germany, which is home to more than 3 million Turkish immigrants, the group continues their activities without any hindrance through associations, schools and media organizations.

In its reply to a parliamentary question from the opposition Left Party, which was made public on Monday, the German government has said it could not rule out that “the members of Gulen movement were involved in the coup attempt”, but also argued that so far it did not receive sound evidence about FETO suspects living in Germany.