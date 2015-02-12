Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange increased 0.08 percent, or 74.35 points, to open at 89,818.36 points on Tuesday.

The BIST banking index slipped 0.25 percent while the holding sector started the day up 0.21 percent.

The information technology sector index rose the most -- up 0.78 percent -- while the real estate investment trusts index showed the worst fall -- down 0.41 percent.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 89,744.01, down 0.17 percent, with a trade volume of 7.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.5 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 4.8420 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday. It was 4.8390 at Monday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate increased to 5.6770, compared to Monday's close of 5.6720 while one British pound traded for 6.4190 Turkish liras versus 6.4290 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil was $71.52 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday, up from $71.84 at the previous close.

Meanwhile, Turkey's industrial output in May climbed 6.4 pct year-on-year, Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Tuesday.