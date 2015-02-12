Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
The BIST banking index slipped 0.25 percent while the holding sector started the day up 0.21 percent.
The information technology sector index rose the most -- up 0.78 percent -- while the real estate investment trusts index showed the worst fall -- down 0.41 percent.
On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 89,744.01, down 0.17 percent, with a trade volume of 7.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.5 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 4.8420 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday. It was 4.8390 at Monday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate increased to 5.6770, compared to Monday's close of 5.6720 while one British pound traded for 6.4190 Turkish liras versus 6.4290 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil was $71.52 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday, up from $71.84 at the previous close.
Meanwhile, Turkey's industrial output in May climbed 6.4 pct year-on-year, Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Tuesday.
The dollar was up versus the yen but down against the euro and pound, with all eyes on US President Donald Trump's summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
Tax revenues totals nearly $72.1 billion while interest payments amounts to over $8.2 billion in January-June period
Country's egg, chicken, turkey, and meat production climbed in May on yearly basis, says official data
Saudi Arabia intends to invest as much as $10 billion in South Africa’s economy, with a focus on energy projects
Share of young people in Turkey age 15-24 who are not in employment, education, or training down 4.5 pct in Q1 year-on-year
Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says effective Central Bank is among main policy targets of new era
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.1 percent in 2018, lower than the 2.3 percent forecast just weeks ago in early May.
Country's central government research and development expenditures rise by 17.5 percent year-on-year in 2017
The IEA welcomed in its July report last month's agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to open the taps in order to bring prices down from multi-year highs.
In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said buoyant world trade in 2017 and 2018 had helped impulse economic growth, and therefore demand for crude.
12-month rolling deficit stands at $57.6 billion, Turkish central bank says
