Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:17, 17 July 2018 Tuesday
Europe
11:56, 17 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Russia condemned by EU rights court over Politkovskaya
Russia condemned by EU rights court over Politkovskaya

The court also found that three Pussy Riot members arrested in 2012 had been subjected to inhuman or degrading treatment and their rights to a fair trial and to liberty had been violated.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Court of Human Rights condemned Russia on Tuesday over its investigation into murdered journalist Anna Politkovskaya and its treatment of the protest group Pussy Riot in two separate judgments.

In the case of Politkovskaya, who was gunned down in Moscow in 2006, the court ruled that Russia "had failed to take adequate investigatory steps to find the person or persons who had commissioned the murder."

 



Related russia EU Anna Politkovskaya
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Israel shuts Gaza s only commercial crossing
Israel shuts Gaza’s only commercial crossing

Kerem Shalom is Gaza's only functioning commercial crossing
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees

Resources strained as thousand crossing into Canada from US
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families

American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system

The U.S. State Department is negotiating a potential deal to sell Turkey the Raytheon Co Patriot missile defense system as an alternative to the Russian-made S-400 system Turkey has agreed to purchase, an official said on Monday.
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for deadly attack
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya

90 more migrants in critical condition found inside shipping containers
Obama visits Kenyan family to launch youth centre
Obama visits Kenyan family, to launch youth centre

Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers

Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police

The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.

News

EU foreign policy chief asks US to be clear on allies
EU foreign policy chief asks US to be clear on

EU takes anti-Trump trade show to China and Japan
EU takes anti-Trump trade show to China and Japan

Foreign investment flows in EU down nearly 90 pct
Foreign investment flows in EU down nearly 90 pct

Israel summons EU ambassador
Israel summons EU ambassador

EU NEET rate in Q1 lowest since 2008
EU NEET rate in Q1 lowest since 2008

EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions
EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions

Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup
Macron congratulates Putin for hosting 'perfect' World Cup

US indicts Russian intel officers ahead of Trump-Putin summit
US indicts Russian intel officers ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

Greece to act against Russian diplomats for security breach
Greece to act against Russian diplomats for security breach

Syrian opposition, Russia fail to reach ceasefire deal
Syrian opposition Russia fail to reach ceasefire deal

Russia, Iran, US 'responsible' for Syria violations
Russia Iran US 'responsible' for Syria violations






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 