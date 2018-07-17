11:56, 17 July 2018 Tuesday

Russia condemned by EU rights court over Politkovskaya

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Court of Human Rights condemned Russia on Tuesday over its investigation into murdered journalist Anna Politkovskaya and its treatment of the protest group Pussy Riot in two separate judgments.

In the case of Politkovskaya, who was gunned down in Moscow in 2006, the court ruled that Russia "had failed to take adequate investigatory steps to find the person or persons who had commissioned the murder."