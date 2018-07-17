Tunisia’s Ennahda urges PM not to run for president

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a statement early Tuesday, Ennahda urged the prime minister and his government to carry out economic reforms agreed upon by the country’s political parties.
The call was issued following a meeting called by Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi to discuss the economic crisis in the country on Monday.
The meeting was attended by representatives of Nidaa Tounes and Ennahda, Tunisia’s largest political parties, as well as the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) and the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA).
Chahed has been under fire in recent months over worsening economic conditions in the country amid calls for the prime minister to step down.
Earlier this week, Essebsi called on the prime minister to resign or seek a confidence vote if the country's political and economic crisis continues.
"If this situation continues, the prime minister must resign or go to the parliament to ask for confidence," he told local Nesma TV.
Chahed was appointed by prime minister by Essebsi in 2016.
Kerem Shalom is Gaza's only functioning commercial crossing
More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Resources strained as thousand crossing into Canada from US
American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification
Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence
The U.S. State Department is negotiating a potential deal to sell Turkey the Raytheon Co Patriot missile defense system as an alternative to the Russian-made S-400 system Turkey has agreed to purchase, an official said on Monday.
ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq
90 more migrants in critical condition found inside shipping containers
Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.