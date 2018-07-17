Tunisia’s Ennahda urges PM not to run for president

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tunisia’s Ennahda movement has renewed calls for Prime Minister Youssef Chahed to drop plans to run for next year’s presidential election.

In a statement early Tuesday, Ennahda urged the prime minister and his government to carry out economic reforms agreed upon by the country’s political parties.

The call was issued following a meeting called by Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi to discuss the economic crisis in the country on Monday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Nidaa Tounes and Ennahda, Tunisia’s largest political parties, as well as the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) and the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA).

Chahed has been under fire in recent months over worsening economic conditions in the country amid calls for the prime minister to step down.

Earlier this week, Essebsi called on the prime minister to resign or seek a confidence vote if the country's political and economic crisis continues.

"If this situation continues, the prime minister must resign or go to the parliament to ask for confidence," he told local Nesma TV.

Chahed was appointed by prime minister by Essebsi in 2016.