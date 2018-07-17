Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:18, 17 July 2018 Tuesday
Africa
12:02, 17 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Tunisia’s Ennahda urges PM not to run for president
Tunisia’s Ennahda urges PM not to run for president

Chahed has been under fire in recent months over worsening economic conditions in Tunisia  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tunisia’s Ennahda movement has renewed calls for Prime Minister Youssef Chahed to drop plans to run for next year’s presidential election. 

In a statement early Tuesday, Ennahda urged the prime minister and his government to carry out economic reforms agreed upon by the country’s political parties. 

The call was issued following a meeting called by Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi to discuss the economic crisis in the country on Monday. 

The meeting was attended by representatives of Nidaa Tounes and Ennahda, Tunisia’s largest political parties, as well as the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) and the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA). 

Chahed has been under fire in recent months over worsening economic conditions in the country amid calls for the prime minister to step down. 

Earlier this week, Essebsi called on the prime minister to resign or seek a confidence vote if the country's political and economic crisis continues. 

"If this situation continues, the prime minister must resign or go to the parliament to ask for confidence," he told local Nesma TV. 

Chahed was appointed by prime minister by Essebsi in 2016. 



Related Tunisia Ennahda
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Israel shuts Gaza s only commercial crossing
Israel shuts Gaza’s only commercial crossing

Kerem Shalom is Gaza's only functioning commercial crossing
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees

Resources strained as thousand crossing into Canada from US
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families

American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system

The U.S. State Department is negotiating a potential deal to sell Turkey the Raytheon Co Patriot missile defense system as an alternative to the Russian-made S-400 system Turkey has agreed to purchase, an official said on Monday.
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for deadly attack
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya

90 more migrants in critical condition found inside shipping containers
Obama visits Kenyan family to launch youth centre
Obama visits Kenyan family, to launch youth centre

Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers

Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police

The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.

News

Tunisian parties submit candidate lists for May polls
Tunisian parties submit candidate lists for May polls

Tunisia's Ennahda nominates Jew for local polls
Tunisia's Ennahda nominates Jew for local polls

Tunisia to hold confidence vote after cabinet reshuffle
Tunisia to hold confidence vote after cabinet reshuffle

Ennahda to back Tunisia govt
Ennahda to back Tunisia govt

Tunisia Ennahda party 'has reservations' on unity govt
Tunisia Ennahda party 'has reservations' on unity govt

Turkey coup bid 'setback' for counter-revolution
Turkey coup bid 'setback' for counter-revolution

Tunisia leaders meet for talks on 'political crisis'
Tunisia leaders meet for talks on 'political crisis'

Terror attack kills 6 security forces in Tunisia
Terror attack kills 6 security forces in Tunisia

Tunisia’s Ennahda slams calls to boycott Hajj
Tunisia s Ennahda slams calls to boycott Hajj

Conservative NGO slams Tunisia ‘gender equality’ report
Conservative NGO slams Tunisia gender equality report

Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 