Turkey arrests 5 foreign nationals over ISIL links

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Turkish police arrested five Iraqi nationals in northern Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group ISIL, a security source said Tuesday.
Police carried out anti-terror operations at various addresses in Ilkyardim district of Turkey’s Black Sea province of Samsun, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.
More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.
Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.
Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Deadly attack on Sunday in capital Kabul killed 7 people
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calls on US to take action against Turkey’s coup plotters
Turkey's justice minister says state of emergency to be lifted in few days
Security forces carried out 1,950 counter-terrorism raids from July 9-16, says Interior Ministry
Unemployment rate in April records annual decline of 0.9 percentage points, according to TurkStat
Mustafa Ndiaye, a Senegalese student in Turkey, has embarked on a tour of the country to change the image of Africa in the minds of Turkish people.
July 15 martyrs commemorated in various ceremonies worldwide
On July 15, 2016, mosques prayed for national unity overnight to give Turkish people morale to stand against coup bid
President Erdogan visits July 15 Martyrs' Monument near the July 15 Martyrs Bridge
Over 100 Turkish lawmakers were inside parliament when it was bombed 3 times during 2016 defeated coup
FETO orchestrated a defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Salt Lake turns red due to seasonal rise in algae, which also attracts flocks of hungry flamingos
Events marking 2016 defeated coup attempt will be held throughout the day, says Binali Yildirim