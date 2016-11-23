Worldbulletin News

Turkey arrests 5 foreign nationals over ISIL links
Turkey arrests 5 foreign nationals over ISIL links

Arrests made in Black Sea province of Samsun

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish police arrested five Iraqi nationals in northern Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group ISIL, a security source said Tuesday. 

Police carried out anti-terror operations at various addresses in Ilkyardim district of Turkey’s Black Sea province of Samsun, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media. 

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.


