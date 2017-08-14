Worldbulletin News

Egypt closes Gaza crossing ‘until further notice’
Move coincides with closure by Israel of blockaded Gaza’s only commercial crossing

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Egyptian authorities on Tuesday reportedly closed the Rafah border crossing, which links the blockaded Gaza Strip to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, “until further notice”. 

“The Egyptian authorities informed us that, as of Tuesday, the crossing would remain closed until further notice,” the Palestinian media office at the crossing said in a statement. 

The statement offered no information as to when the crossing would be reopened to traffic. 

Egyptian authorities have yet to confirm the closure of the border terminal.

On the same day, Israel closed its Kerem Shalom border crossing to all goods except food and medicine, according to Palestinian officials. 

Last week, Israel imposed a raft of fresh sanctions on the blockaded Gaza Strip, including restrictions on the movement of goods and a reduction of the area off Gaza’s coast in which Palestinian fishermen are allowed to ply their trade. 

According to the Israeli army, the moves were in retaliation for recent incendiary kite and balloon attacks by Palestinian activists near the Gaza-Israel security fence. 

In recent weeks, Palestinian activists in Gaza have been flying flaming kites and balloons over Israeli territory as part of ongoing rallies along the security fence. 

Since the rallies began on Mar. 30, more than 130 Palestinian protesters have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire. 

Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel. 

They also demand an end to Israel’s 11-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal territory’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of basic commodities. 

 


