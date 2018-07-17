Worldbulletin News

Abandoned town sells for $1.4 million in California
An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million

World Bulletin / News Desk

A little over a month after a 19th century ghost town in California called Cerro Gordo went on sale, Brent Underwood bought it for $1.4 million, real estate agent Jake Rasmuson said. The asking price for Cerro Gordo is $925,000, according to a property listing.

The sale closed on Friday the 13th -- "in true ghost town fashion," Rasmuson quipped.

"We really didn't expect the activity we had," he said, saying that he underestimated the amount of offers the town would receive.

"We received about a dozen offers, Mr. Underwood's offer was appreciated by the sellers," Rasmuson said.

"There were other offers, but Mr. Underwood's plan was beneficial to the preservation and public use of the property."



