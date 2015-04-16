Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:02, 17 July 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
15:21, 17 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Houthi shelling leaves 3 civilians dead in Yemen’s Taiz
Houthi shelling leaves 3 civilians dead in Yemen’s Taiz

Alleged artillery attack ends days of relative calm in Taiz between Yemen’s warring rivals  

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least three civilians were killed on Tuesday when a mortar shell fired by Houthi rebels struck a residential part of Yemen’s southwestern city of Taiz, according to a local military source.

The source, who spoke anonymously due to restrictions on speaking to media, said the shell had killed three people -- and injured six more -- in the city’s Saina district.

According to the same source, the attack ended a days-long period of relative calm in Taiz between Yemen’s warring rivals.

Anadolu Agency was unable to obtain immediate comment from Houthi spokesmen regarding the military source’s assertions.

While most of Taiz remains under the control of Yemeni government forces, the Houthis have maintained a siege on the city for the last three years.

In mid-2016, government forces briefly managed to break the siege by capturing the city’s southwestern Al-Dabab district.

Impoverished Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa. 

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at shoring up the country’s pro-Saudi government. 

The following year, UN-sponsored peace talks in Kuwait failed to end the destructive conflict. 

The violence has devastated Yemen’s infrastructure, including water and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as “one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times”.

 


Related yemen taiz
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Abandoned town sells for 1 4 million in California
Abandoned town sells for $1.4 million in California

An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs

Roughly 80 percent of Iraq’s crude oil exports originate from oilfields in Basra province
Israel shuts Gaza s only commercial crossing
Israel shuts Gaza’s only commercial crossing

Kerem Shalom is Gaza's only functioning commercial crossing
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees

Resources strained as thousand crossing into Canada from US
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families

American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system

The U.S. State Department is negotiating a potential deal to sell Turkey the Raytheon Co Patriot missile defense system as an alternative to the Russian-made S-400 system Turkey has agreed to purchase, an official said on Monday.
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for deadly attack
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya

90 more migrants in critical condition found inside shipping containers
Obama visits Kenyan family to launch youth centre
Obama visits Kenyan family, to launch youth centre

Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers

Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.

News

Yemen army makes fresh gains against rebels in Taiz
Yemen army makes fresh gains against rebels in Taiz

Govt forces take 2 strategic mountains in Yemen’s Taiz
Govt forces take 2 strategic mountains in Yemen s Taiz

Houthi fighters killed in clashes in Yemen’s Taiz
Houthi fighters killed in clashes in Yemen s Taiz

Fighting kills dozens in Yemen’s Taiz
Fighting kills dozens in Yemen s Taiz

Around 1200 escape from Yemen prison
Around 1200 escape from Yemen prison

Heavy fighting erupts in Yemeni city of Taiz
Heavy fighting erupts in Yemeni city of Taiz

NGO calls for probe on 'UAE war crimes' in Yemen
NGO calls for probe on 'UAE war crimes' in Yemen

UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen peace talks
UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen peace talks

'Houthis kill 814 women in Yemen’
Houthis kill 814 women in Yemen

Number of Yemenis fleeing Al-Hudaydah tops 121,000
Number of Yemenis fleeing Al-Hudaydah tops 121 000

UN envoy in Sanaa for Yemen cease-fire talks
UN envoy in Sanaa for Yemen cease-fire talks

UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen talks
UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen talks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 