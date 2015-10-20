Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:02, 17 July 2018 Tuesday
Economy
15:54, 17 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
EU, Japan ink trade deal
EU, Japan ink trade deal

Economic partnership agreement is biggest ever negotiated by EU and will create an open trade zone

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Union and Japan signed an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) on Tuesday in the Japanese capital Tokyo. 

The trade agreement, which will create an open trade zone covering over 600 million people, is the biggest ever negotiated by the EU, according to a statement from the European Commission.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker noted that the deal was more than a trade agreement.

"It is a statement by two like-minded partners that together represent nearly a third of the world's GDP and reiterate their commitment to uphold the highest standards in areas such as labor, safety, environmental or consumer protection." 

The EU's trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the deal showed the two biggest economies' belief in open trade, opposing both unilateralism and protectionism. 

The deal is to strengthen cooperation between Europe and Japan, reaffirm their shared commitment to sustainable development, and include for the first time a specific commitment to the Paris climate agreement, the statement read. 

The vast majority of €1 billion ($1.17 billion) worth of tariffs paid annually by EU companies exporting to Japan and a number of longstanding regulatory barriers will be lifted thanks to the agreement. 

It includes the removal of Japanese tariffs on cheese, such as gouda and cheddar (which currently are at 29.8 percent), and wine exports (currently at 15 percent on average).

The agreement will allow the EU to increase its beef exports to Japan substantially, while on pork there will be duty-free trade for processed meat and near duty-free trade for fresh meat. 

The deal also opens up services markets, in particular financial services, e-commerce, telecommunications and transport.

The agreement is awaiting ratification from the European Parliament and the Japanese Diet, following which it could enter into force in 2019.

 



Related Japan EU trade
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
European demand for passenger cars up 2 9 pct in
European demand for passenger cars up 2.9 pct in H1

Nearly 8.5 million new passenger cars were registered in EU in first half of 2018, says manufacturers' association
EU Japan ink trade deal
EU, Japan ink trade deal

Economic partnership agreement is biggest ever negotiated by EU and will create an open trade zone
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 rises 0.08 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.8420
Stock markets mixed with all eyes on Trump Putin meet
Stock markets mixed with all eyes on Trump, Putin meet

The dollar was up versus the yen but down against the euro and pound, with all eyes on US President Donald Trump's summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. 
Turkey's budget posts 11 2 billion deficit in H1
Turkey's budget posts $11.2 billion deficit in H1

Tax revenues totals nearly $72.1 billion while interest payments amounts to over $8.2 billion in January-June period
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises over 700 points; USD/TRY exchange rate stays at 4.8360
Turkey's poultry production up in May
Turkey's poultry production up in May

Country's egg, chicken, turkey, and meat production climbed in May on yearly basis, says official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises over 400 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.8460
Saudi Arabia to invest 10bn in S Africa
Saudi Arabia to invest $10bn in S. Africa

Saudi Arabia intends to invest as much as $10 billion in South Africa’s economy, with a focus on energy projects
EU NEET rate in Q1 lowest since 2008
EU NEET rate in Q1 lowest since 2008

Share of young people in Turkey age 15-24 who are not in employment, education, or training down 4.5 pct in Q1 year-on-year
Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range
Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says effective Central Bank is among main policy targets of new era
EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions
EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.1 percent in 2018, lower than the 2.3 percent forecast just weeks ago in early May.
Turkey spends nearly 3B on R amp D in 2017
Turkey spends nearly $3B on R&D in 2017

Country's central government research and development expenditures rise by 17.5 percent year-on-year in 2017
World oil supply risks being 'stretched to limit'
World oil supply risks being 'stretched to limit'

The IEA welcomed in its July report last month's agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to open the taps in order to bring prices down from multi-year highs.
OPEC warns of trade war 'risks' for oil market
OPEC warns of trade war 'risks' for oil market

In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said buoyant world trade in 2017 and 2018 had helped impulse economic growth, and therefore demand for crude.
Turkey's account gap at 5 9B in May
Turkey's account gap at $5.9B in May

12-month rolling deficit stands at $57.6 billion, Turkish central bank says  

News

Djibouti launches 'Africa's biggest free trade zone'
Djibouti launches 'Africa's biggest free trade zone'

EU, New Zealand launch trade negotiations
EU New Zealand launch trade negotiations

EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade row
EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade

UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties
UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties

US, China trade war to have limited impact
US China trade war to have limited impact

US, China trade measures could impact global economy
US China trade measures could impact global economy

EU takes anti-Trump trade show to China and Japan
EU takes anti-Trump trade show to China and Japan

Death toll in Japan flood disaster rises to 195
Death toll in Japan flood disaster rises to 195

Japan rescuers go house to house as flood toll hits 156
Japan rescuers go house to house as flood toll hits

EU-Japan summit moved to Tokyo
EU-Japan summit moved to Tokyo

Japan PM cancels overseas trip as rain toll hits 100
Japan PM cancels overseas trip as rain toll hits 100

Floods death toll climbs to 109 in Japan
Floods death toll climbs to 109 in Japan

Russia condemned by EU rights court over Politkovskaya
Russia condemned by EU rights court over Politkovskaya

EU foreign policy chief asks US to be clear on allies
EU foreign policy chief asks US to be clear on

Foreign investment flows in EU down nearly 90 pct
Foreign investment flows in EU down nearly 90 pct

Israel summons EU ambassador
Israel summons EU ambassador

EU NEET rate in Q1 lowest since 2008
EU NEET rate in Q1 lowest since 2008






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 