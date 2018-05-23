Turkish police seize heroin hidden in spare tire of van

World Bulletin / News Desk
The van was stopped in the Edremit district. The driver of the van was arrested over drug trafficking, the statement added.
Separately, in the western Sakarya province, the police stopped a bus for routine control and found 670 grams of heroin on a female passenger on Tuesday, according to police sources.
The passenger was arrested over drug trafficking, the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media said.
