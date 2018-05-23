Worldbulletin News

17:02, 17 July 2018 Tuesday
16:03, 17 July 2018 Tuesday

Turkish police seize heroin hidden in spare tire of van
Turkish police seize heroin hidden in spare tire of van

Police seized 14 kilograms of heroin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish police seized 14 kilograms of heroin hidden in the spare tire of a van in the eastern Van province on Tuesday, according to a statement from local police.

The van was stopped in the Edremit district. The driver of the van was arrested over drug trafficking, the statement added.

Separately, in the western Sakarya province, the police stopped a bus for routine control and found 670 grams of heroin on a female passenger on Tuesday, according to police sources.

The passenger was arrested over drug trafficking, the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media said. 

 



