Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:02, 17 July 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
16:21, 17 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Israel Knesset bans peace NGOs from addressing students
Israel Knesset bans peace NGOs from addressing students

New law aims to silence groups that document, expose Israeli army violations against Palestinians

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Knesset (Israel’s parliament) has approved legislation that will ban left-wing groups critical of the Israeli military from entering schools and talking with students. 

By a vote of 43 to 24, the controversial bill -- introduced by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and right-wing MP Shuli Mualem-Refaeli -- was approved in its second and third readings at a late Monday Knesset session. 

Known as the “Breaking the Silence” law, the legislation prohibits activists from left-wings groups devoted to documenting Israeli army violations from entering Israeli schools or talking with Israeli students. 

The law will reportedly also apply to anyone who pursues activities abroad in support of organizations that “delegitimize” the Israeli State. 

Breaking the Silence, an Israeli peace NGO (after which the law was named), blasted the legislation, saying: “The education minister is so afraid of Breaking the Silence that he passed a law to silence all critics of the occupation.” 

In a statement, the NGO added: “Bennett wants to teach kids in schools that it’s justified to shoot at eight-year-old Palestinian children while it’s forbidden to evacuate [Israeli] settlers [from stolen Palestinian land].”

Established in 2004, Breaking the Silence collects and shares testimony from former Israeli soldiers with a view to exposing Israeli army violations against Palestinians in the occupied territories.



Related Israel Knesset
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Abandoned town sells for 1 4 million in California
Abandoned town sells for $1.4 million in California

An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs

Roughly 80 percent of Iraq’s crude oil exports originate from oilfields in Basra province
Israel shuts Gaza s only commercial crossing
Israel shuts Gaza’s only commercial crossing

Kerem Shalom is Gaza's only functioning commercial crossing
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees

Resources strained as thousand crossing into Canada from US
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families

American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system

The U.S. State Department is negotiating a potential deal to sell Turkey the Raytheon Co Patriot missile defense system as an alternative to the Russian-made S-400 system Turkey has agreed to purchase, an official said on Monday.
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for deadly attack
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya

90 more migrants in critical condition found inside shipping containers
Obama visits Kenyan family to launch youth centre
Obama visits Kenyan family, to launch youth centre

Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers

Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.

News

For Palestinian MP's, Israeli parliament 'harder than ever'
For Palestinian MP's Israeli parliament 'harder than ever'

Israel MPs give initial backing to bill to legalise settler homes
Israel MPs give initial backing to bill to legalise settler

Israel's Knesset passes controversial law on MP expulsion
Israel's Knesset passes controversial law on MP expulsion

Blair, Sisi engineered push for Zionist Union into Likud
Blair Sisi engineered push for Zionist Union into Likud

Israel to vote on execution of Palestinians
Israel to vote on execution of Palestinians

Knesset to Arab MP's "Hand back your ID's"
Knesset to Arab MP's quot Hand back your ID's quot






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 