Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:02, 17 July 2018 Tuesday
Economy
16:28, 17 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
European demand for passenger cars up 2.9 pct in H1
European demand for passenger cars up 2.9 pct in H1

Nearly 8.5 million new passenger cars were registered in EU in first half of 2018, says manufacturers' association

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Union's demand for passenger cars in the first half of this year rose 2.9 percent year-on-year, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) reported on Tuesday.

"The strong performance of the new EU member states is worth highlighting, as registrations increased by 11.4 percent so far this year," the ACEA said in its monthly report.

New car registrations in the EU totaled 8,449,247 units over the first half of 2018, according to the association.

"Looking at the major markets, demand went up in Spain (up 10.1 percent), France (up 4.7 percent) and Germany (up 2.9 percent)," the ACEA said, noting that sales contracted in the U.K. and Italy and went down 6.3 and 1.4 percent, respectively.  

During the six-month period, the biggest share was held by the VW Group, of which major brands are Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat and Porsche -- an 8-percent annual hike in sales.

The PSA Group -- which owns the Peugeot, Citroen, and Opel brands -- and the Renault Group followed with 16.3 percent and 10.7 percent of car sales, respectively.

In 2017, over 15 million new passenger cars were sold in the EU, up 3.4 percent from the previous year.

The EU is the main automotive export market for Turkey, where the world’s prominent automotive manufacturers including Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Renault and Toyota have operations.

Last year, nearly 80 percent of Turkey's total automotive exports were made to EU countries amounting to $22 billion, marking a 17 percent rise, year-on-year.



Related european Cars
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
European demand for passenger cars up 2 9 pct in
European demand for passenger cars up 2.9 pct in H1

Nearly 8.5 million new passenger cars were registered in EU in first half of 2018, says manufacturers' association
EU Japan ink trade deal
EU, Japan ink trade deal

Economic partnership agreement is biggest ever negotiated by EU and will create an open trade zone
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 rises 0.08 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.8420
Stock markets mixed with all eyes on Trump Putin meet
Stock markets mixed with all eyes on Trump, Putin meet

The dollar was up versus the yen but down against the euro and pound, with all eyes on US President Donald Trump's summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. 
Turkey's budget posts 11 2 billion deficit in H1
Turkey's budget posts $11.2 billion deficit in H1

Tax revenues totals nearly $72.1 billion while interest payments amounts to over $8.2 billion in January-June period
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises over 700 points; USD/TRY exchange rate stays at 4.8360
Turkey's poultry production up in May
Turkey's poultry production up in May

Country's egg, chicken, turkey, and meat production climbed in May on yearly basis, says official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises over 400 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.8460
Saudi Arabia to invest 10bn in S Africa
Saudi Arabia to invest $10bn in S. Africa

Saudi Arabia intends to invest as much as $10 billion in South Africa’s economy, with a focus on energy projects
EU NEET rate in Q1 lowest since 2008
EU NEET rate in Q1 lowest since 2008

Share of young people in Turkey age 15-24 who are not in employment, education, or training down 4.5 pct in Q1 year-on-year
Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range
Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says effective Central Bank is among main policy targets of new era
EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions
EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.1 percent in 2018, lower than the 2.3 percent forecast just weeks ago in early May.
Turkey spends nearly 3B on R amp D in 2017
Turkey spends nearly $3B on R&D in 2017

Country's central government research and development expenditures rise by 17.5 percent year-on-year in 2017
World oil supply risks being 'stretched to limit'
World oil supply risks being 'stretched to limit'

The IEA welcomed in its July report last month's agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to open the taps in order to bring prices down from multi-year highs.
OPEC warns of trade war 'risks' for oil market
OPEC warns of trade war 'risks' for oil market

In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said buoyant world trade in 2017 and 2018 had helped impulse economic growth, and therefore demand for crude.
Turkey's account gap at 5 9B in May
Turkey's account gap at $5.9B in May

12-month rolling deficit stands at $57.6 billion, Turkish central bank says  

News

Vehicle registrations up 33.4 pct in Nov. year-on-year
Vehicle registrations up 33 4 pct in Nov year-on-year

Eurozone inflation is under target levels
Eurozone inflation is under target levels






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 