Today's News
20:12, 17 July 2018 Tuesday
Europe
17:41, 17 July 2018 Tuesday

Juncker to hold trade talks with Trump on July 25
Juncker to hold trade talks with Trump on July 25

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker will travel to the White House on July 25 for talks with US President Donald Trump on the row over trade tariffs that has marred transatlantic ties, the EU said.

World Bulletin / News Desk

"President Juncker and President Trump will focus on improving transatlantic trade and forging a stronger economic partnership," a European Commission statement said, adding they will also discuss foreign policy, counterterrorism and energy security.



Europe News
Trump-Putin summit Five key takeaways
Trump-Putin summit: Five key takeaways

Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
Abandoned town sells for 1 4 million in California
Abandoned town sells for $1.4 million in California

An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs

Roughly 80 percent of Iraq’s crude oil exports originate from oilfields in Basra province
Israel shuts Gaza s only commercial crossing
Israel shuts Gaza’s only commercial crossing

Kerem Shalom is Gaza's only functioning commercial crossing
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees

Resources strained as thousand crossing into Canada from US
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families

American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system

The U.S. State Department is negotiating a potential deal to sell Turkey the Raytheon Co Patriot missile defense system as an alternative to the Russian-made S-400 system Turkey has agreed to purchase, an official said on Monday.
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for deadly attack
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya

90 more migrants in critical condition found inside shipping containers
Obama visits Kenyan family to launch youth centre
Obama visits Kenyan family, to launch youth centre

Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services

