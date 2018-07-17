17:49, 17 July 2018 Tuesday

Putin grants Visa-free entry until end Of 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said foreign visitors holding "fan ID" cards for the World Cup could have visa-free entry to Russia for the rest of 2018.

The fan IDs which permitted ticket-holders to enter Russia during the World Cup had initially been due to expire on July 25.

Now, "foreign supporters who currently have fan IDs will be able to benefit from multiple entries into the Russian Federation without a visa until the end of the year," Putin said.

Despite the high diplomatic tension between Moscow and the West, world football officials and personalities, as well as world leaders, have lined up to praise Russia's hosting of the tournament.