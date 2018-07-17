Worldbulletin News

20:12, 17 July 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
18:14, 17 July 2018 Tuesday

Turkey unveils new Hurjet light attack aircraft
Turkey unveils new Hurjet light attack aircraft

The newest Turkish aircraft should be completed by 2022, with the first test flight expected in 2023.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has showcased a mock-up of the Hurjet jet trainer/light attack aircraft for the first time at the Farnborough International Airshow 2018 on 16 July.

According to the TAI’s representative. the new Hurjet is an advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft. It is designed with the goal of 5th-generation training aircraft, will be equipped with an advanced mission computer in its modern cockpit.

The Hurjet is approximately 13,4 m in length, has an 11 m wingspan.

In the project, Hurjet’s maximum altitude is set at 45,000 ft, along with its 3,000-kilogram payload and a maximum speed of Mach 1.2.

The Turkish military is planning to use the Hurjet for replacing its aging fleet of T-38 trainers and for close-air support missions with the country’s F-16 fighters.

 



