Tory MP calls for Brexit referendum rerun

World Bulletin/News Desk
A senior Conservative member of the parliament on Tuesday called for the 2016 EU referendum to be rerun after the publishing of an investigation that showed the official leave campaign had breached electoral rules and regulations.
Sarah Wollaston, the Tory MP who chairs the Commons health committee and Commons liaison committee, had said that the report, published by the Electoral Commission on Tuesday, showed a deliberate “cheating.”
“We cannot have confidence that this referendum was secure. It should be rerun,” she said.
Wollaston also argues that had Dominic Cummings, the campaign director of Vote Leave, not received help from Canadian analyst firm AggregateIQ, the result of the referendum would have been different to the result already seen.
Anna Soubry, the prominent pro-EU Conservative, also argued that the referendum was not fair and accused Russia of meddling in the campaign, according to the BBC.
The Labour party have also called for an investigation into Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and other Brexit supporting MPs who were involved in the leave campaign.
The Vote Leave campaign have been fined over £61,000 and have been reported to the Metropolitan Police by the Electoral Commission over breaching spending coordination regulations of Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act (PPERA) of 2000.
"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million
Roughly 80 percent of Iraq’s crude oil exports originate from oilfields in Basra province
Kerem Shalom is Gaza's only functioning commercial crossing
More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Resources strained as thousand crossing into Canada from US
American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification
Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence
The U.S. State Department is negotiating a potential deal to sell Turkey the Raytheon Co Patriot missile defense system as an alternative to the Russian-made S-400 system Turkey has agreed to purchase, an official said on Monday.
ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq
90 more migrants in critical condition found inside shipping containers
Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services