July 18, 2018

Press agenda on July 18

TURKEY

ANKARA - First set of Hajj pilgrims to depart this year from Esenboga International Airport for Saudi Arabia.

ANKARA - Statistical authority TurkStat to release retail production index for May.

ANKARA - Eurostat to release EU countries’ inflation figures for June

US

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to convene Cabinet amid continued blowback from his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

GERMANY

BERLIN - In wake of court sentencing, Turkish Community of Berlin to present its report on unresolved murders of neo-Nazi terrorist group NSU.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan: What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif?

LAHORE - These are testing times for Shehbaz Sharif, who now heads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Religious alliance eyes 2 provinces in poll

PESHAWAR - Things are not that conducive for the five-party religious alliance Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal in the upcoming elections, compared to its glory days in the 2002 polls.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following protests against substandard public services, unemployment, and power cuts in Baghdad and southern Iraq.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.