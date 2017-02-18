Press agenda on July 18

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - First set of Hajj pilgrims to depart this year from Esenboga International Airport for Saudi Arabia.
ANKARA - Statistical authority TurkStat to release retail production index for May.
ANKARA - Eurostat to release EU countries’ inflation figures for June
US
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to convene Cabinet amid continued blowback from his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
GERMANY
BERLIN - In wake of court sentencing, Turkish Community of Berlin to present its report on unresolved murders of neo-Nazi terrorist group NSU.
PAKISTAN
Pakistan: What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif?
LAHORE - These are testing times for Shehbaz Sharif, who now heads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.
Religious alliance eyes 2 provinces in poll
PESHAWAR - Things are not that conducive for the five-party religious alliance Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal in the upcoming elections, compared to its glory days in the 2002 polls.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following protests against substandard public services, unemployment, and power cuts in Baghdad and southern Iraq.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
