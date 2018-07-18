09:20, 18 July 2018 Wednesday

Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

World Bulletin / News Desk

An investigation conducted by Israeli human rights organization B'Tselem has concluded that Israeli security forces deliberately shot and killed Palestinian paramedics Razan al-Najjar, contradicting the Israeli army's claims that it was an accident.

Al-Najjar, 21, was killed on 1 June, as she and her colleagues treated Palestinians taking part in Great March of Return protests in Gaza, near the boundary fence with Israel, east of Khan Younis.

Shortly before she was killed, al-Najjar was with several other paramedics, including Rami Abu Jazar, Rasha Qudaih, Rida al-Najjar and Mahmoud Abd al-Ati.

B'Tselem's investigation found that a member of the Israeli security forces aimed and shot directly at her as al-Najjar stood some 25 meters away from the fence, "despite the fact that she posed no danger to him or anyone else and was wearing a medical uniform."

"Contrary to the many versions offered by the [Israeli] military, the facts of the case lead to only one conclusion," Amit Gilutz, spokesperson for B'Tselem said.