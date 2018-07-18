S.Arabia signs deal with Navantia for 2200 Corvettes

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Government of Saudi Arabia has signed the contract with Spanish shipbuilder, Navantia for the construction of five Avante 2200 corvettes for €1.8 billion.
The contract, which has been negotiated with Saudi Arabia since 2015, will involve a global workload of around seven million hours for the shipyards of Bahía de Cádiz, Ría de Ferrol, and Cartagena and its auxiliary industry. It is, therefore, a key contract to guarantee the work activity of Navantia, mainly for its shipyard in Bahía de Cádiz.
The program will start later this year and the last vessel will be delivered in 2022. In addition, Navantia will be responsible for lifecycle support for five years, from the delivery of the first vessel, with an option for an additional five years.
