Pakistan's religious alliance eyes 2 provinces in poll

Things are not that conducive for the five-party religious alliance Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) in the upcoming elections, compared to its glory days in the 2002 polls.

But local analysts believe that the alliance would still be a major stakeholder in the two provinces in July 25 elections.

Though the MMA has fielded candidates in all the four provinces, its key focus is on northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and southwestern Balochistan province, where it has a strong vote bank.

In addition, the MMA expects encouraging results from the country's commercial capital Karachi and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The alliance, which is a conglomerate of all Sunni and Shia school of thoughts in the country, had ruled the KP from 2002 to 2007, whereas it was the second largest coalition partner in Balochistan during the same period. It had also clinched the office of an opposition leader in the center by defeating the then-main opposition Pakistan People's Party ( PPP).

But, the alliance comprising Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) , Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadit, Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (AA) and Tehrik-e-Islami, remained dormant till early this year following differences between the two major components -- JI and JUI.

In the last election, JUI and JI contested separately.

Their combined votes in 2013 were slightly over 21 percent compared to 20 percent of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former cricket hero Imran Khan in KP. But since the two parties had contested separately, the PTI managed to strike a coalition with JI and ruled the province for the next five years.

The poor performance, according to analysts, has forced the two mainstream religious parties to shun their differences and reactivate the alliance.