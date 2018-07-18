Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:48, 18 July 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
09:41, 18 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Pakistan's religious alliance eyes 2 provinces in poll
Pakistan's religious alliance eyes 2 provinces in poll

5-party alliance Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal has strong support in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

Things are not that conducive for the five-party religious alliance Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) in the upcoming elections, compared to its glory days in the 2002 polls. 

But local analysts believe that the alliance would still be a major stakeholder in the two provinces in July 25 elections.

Though the MMA has fielded candidates in all the four provinces, its key focus is on northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and southwestern Balochistan province, where it has a strong vote bank.

In addition, the MMA expects encouraging results from the country's commercial capital Karachi and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The alliance, which is a conglomerate of all Sunni and Shia school of thoughts in the country, had ruled the KP from 2002 to 2007, whereas it was the second largest coalition partner in Balochistan during the same period. It had also clinched the office of an opposition leader in the center by defeating the then-main opposition Pakistan People's Party ( PPP).

But, the alliance comprising Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) , Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadit, Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (AA) and Tehrik-e-Islami, remained dormant till early this year following differences between the two major components -- JI and JUI.

In the last election, JUI and JI contested separately.

Their combined votes in 2013 were slightly over 21 percent compared to 20 percent of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former cricket hero Imran Khan in KP. But since the two parties had contested separately, the PTI managed to strike a coalition with JI and ruled the province for the next five years.

The poor performance, according to analysts, has forced the two mainstream religious parties to shun their differences and reactivate the alliance.

 

 



Related Pakistan religion
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank  
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Trump-Putin summit Five key takeaways
Trump-Putin summit: Five key takeaways

Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
Abandoned town sells for 1 4 million in California
Abandoned town sells for $1.4 million in California

An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs

Roughly 80 percent of Iraq’s crude oil exports originate from oilfields in Basra province
Israel shuts Gaza s only commercial crossing
Israel shuts Gaza’s only commercial crossing

Kerem Shalom is Gaza's only functioning commercial crossing
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees

Resources strained as thousand crossing into Canada from US
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families

American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system

The U.S. State Department is negotiating a potential deal to sell Turkey the Raytheon Co Patriot missile defense system as an alternative to the Russian-made S-400 system Turkey has agreed to purchase, an official said on Monday.
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for deadly attack
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya

90 more migrants in critical condition found inside shipping containers

News

What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif?
What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif

Bangladesh sentences 4 to death over war crimes
Bangladesh sentences 4 to death over war crimes

Pakistanis mourn after election rally bombing kills 128
Pakistanis mourn after election rally bombing kills 128

Nawaz Sharif, daughter arrested upon return to Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif daughter arrested upon return to Pakistan

More than 100 killed in blast at election rally in Pakistan
More than 100 killed in blast at election rally in

July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism
July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism

Turkey's religious head to appoint more women clerics
Turkey's religious head to appoint more women clerics

US issues first religious freedom report of Trump era
US issues first religious freedom report of Trump era

US states mull laws allowing religion in science class
US states mull laws allowing religion in science class

Myanmar set to release data on religion next week
Myanmar set to release data on religion next week

Alevi places of worship recognized in several Turkish cities
Alevi places of worship recognized in several Turkish cities

China to list legal places of worship, "root out" illegal
China to list legal places of worship quot root out






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 