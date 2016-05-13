Turkish military neutralizes 6 terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
On Twitter, the Turkish General Staff said fighter jets had conducted airstrikes on July 17 against PKK terrorists located in northern Iraq’s Hakurk region as well as in Eruh in Turkey's southeastern Siirt province, which lies near the Syrian and Iraqi borders.
Turkish officials have recently suggested that Mt. Qandil region may be the target of a future operation.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.
Ankara prosecutors launch probe into Turkey's main opposition leader over sharing cartoon about President Erdogan
Gap between assets abroad and liabilities was minus $401B in May vs. minus $459.2B as of end of 2017, say official data
Air operations conducted in both Turkey's southeastern Siirt province and Hakurk region of northern Iraq
The newest Turkish aircraft should be completed by 2022, with the first test flight expected in 2023.
Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Deadly attack on Sunday in capital Kabul killed 7 people
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calls on US to take action against Turkey’s coup plotters
Turkey's justice minister says state of emergency to be lifted in few days
Security forces carried out 1,950 counter-terrorism raids from July 9-16, says Interior Ministry
Unemployment rate in April records annual decline of 0.9 percentage points, according to TurkStat
Mustafa Ndiaye, a Senegalese student in Turkey, has embarked on a tour of the country to change the image of Africa in the minds of Turkish people.
July 15 martyrs commemorated in various ceremonies worldwide
On July 15, 2016, mosques prayed for national unity overnight to give Turkish people morale to stand against coup bid