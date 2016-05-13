Worldbulletin News

Turkish military neutralizes 6 terrorists
Turkish military neutralizes 6 terrorists

Air operations conducted in both Turkey's southeastern Siirt province and Hakurk region of northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Six terrorists were “neutralized” during Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq and southeastern Turkey, according to the military.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured. 

On Twitter, the Turkish General Staff said fighter jets had conducted airstrikes on July 17 against PKK terrorists located in northern Iraq’s Hakurk region as well as in Eruh in Turkey's southeastern Siirt province, which lies near the Syrian and Iraqi borders. 

Turkish officials have recently suggested that Mt. Qandil region may be the target of a future operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK  has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.



