Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

On the third transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices rose 0.03 percent and 0.14 percent, respectively.
Among all sector indices, the leasing factoring sector index posted the best performance, up 0.99 percent, while the basic metal sector index did the worst, losing 0.25 percent.
On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 91,629.55, up 2.1 percent, or 1,885.53 points, with a trade volume of 9.3 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.92 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange dropped slightly to 4.8070 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday. It was 4.8140 at Tuesday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate also fell to 5.5910 by market open and one British pound traded for 6.2990 Turkish liras versus 6.3510 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil dropped slightly to $71.67 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Wednesday, compared to $72.02 on Tuesday.
