Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:47, 18 July 2018 Wednesday
Science&Technology
Update: 10:45, 18 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Google braces for huge EU fine over Android
Google braces for huge EU fine over Android

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager spoke by telephone with Google chief Sundar Pichai on Tuesday night to tell him about the decision in advance, a source close to the matter told AFP.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Google prepared Wednesday to be hit with huge EU fine for freezing out rivals of its Android mobile phone system in a ruling that could spark new tensions between Brussels and Washington.

Vestager is expected to announce that Google abused its dominant position in the market by making tie-ups with phone makers like South Korea's Samsung and China's Huawei.

Two European sources told AFP the fine would be "several billion euros" without giving further details. EU rules say Google could be fined up to 10 percent of parent company Alphabet's annual revenue, which hit $110.9 billion in 2017.

"The fine is based on the length of the infraction, but also on whether antitrust authorities believe there was an intention to commit the offence, and whether they excluded competitors or not," said another source close to the matter.

The European Commission, the 28-nation EU's executive arm, refused to comment.

The long-awaited decision comes as fears of a transatlantic trade war mount due to President Donald Trump's shock decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.

Denmark's Vestager has targeted a series of Silicon Valley giants in her four years as the 28-nation European Union's antitrust chief, winning praise in Europe but angering Washington.

The case against Android is the most significant of three complaints by the EU against the search titan, which has already been hit with a record-breaking 2.4-billion-euro fine in a Google shopping case.

Brussels has repeatedly targeted Google over the past decade amid concerns about the Silicon Valley giant's dominance of internet search across Europe, where it commands about 90 percent of the market.



Related EU google android
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Science&Technology News
Google braces for huge EU fine over Android
Google braces for huge EU fine over Android

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager spoke by telephone with Google chief Sundar Pichai on Tuesday night to tell him about the decision in advance, a source close to the matter told AFP.
Microsoft urges regulation of face-recognizing tech
Microsoft urges regulation of face-recognizing tech

Brad Smith made a case for a government initiative to lay out rules for proper use of facial recognition technology, with input from a bipartisan and expert commission.
Aviation giants fly into Farnborough under Brexit cloud
Aviation giants fly into Farnborough under Brexit cloud

This year's sector showpiece event, opening Monday, will be buzzing on the back of rapid changes in the industry, as US titan Boeing and European arch rival Airbus vie for superiority in the skies.
S Africa launches world s largest radio telescope
S.Africa launches world’s largest radio telescope

MEERkat sets stage for Square Kilometre Array project, to allow astronomers to see the sky in unprecedented detail
Twitter begins purging locked accounts
Twitter begins purging locked accounts

Prominent users see follower counts decrease by millions after removal of accounts deemed suspicious or fraudulent
Facebook fined over Cambridge Analytica data leak
Facebook fined over Cambridge Analytica data leak

Social media giant fined £500,000 ($663,042) for failing to protect users’ private information
Tesla to build huge Shanghai factory
Tesla to build huge Shanghai factory

The deal marks the biggest overseas foray yet for Tesla, which is looking to expand into global markets, plans that faced a potential threat from the intensifying China-US trade row.
Artificial intelligence robot launched to ISS from US
Artificial intelligence robot launched to ISS from US

Floating robot is first AI-powered machine to help astronauts complete tasks aboard ISS
Turk Telekom for competition in fiber optic market
Turk Telekom for competition in fiber optic market

Turk Telekom supports increase of competition for higher Internet penetration in Turkey
Turkish Oyak French Renault extend partnership
Turkish Oyak, French Renault extend partnership

‘We believe in future of Turkey and we will continue our investments without deceleration,’ says Renault Group’s COO
Is WhatsApp down
Is WhatsApp down?

There was panic across the world today after WhatsApp went down this morning. Whatsapp is having login issues since 2:06 AM EDT.
NASA finds organic matter on Mars
NASA finds organic matter on Mars

New study reveal Curiosity rover found ancient organic molecules and seasonal methane gas shifts
Microsoft eyes billion-dollar start-up in Turkey
Microsoft eyes billion-dollar start-up in Turkey

Tech giant's Turkey chief aims to take local enterprise to global market
Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury
Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury

Apple is seeking slightly more than a billion dollars in damages, while Samsung wants a figure closer to $28 million.
Elon Musk presents underground LA tunnel project
Elon Musk presents underground LA tunnel project

His firm behind the project -- "The Boring Company" -- wants to create tunnels that link up with existing subway lines to "complement the system".
BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car
BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car in China

As global car giants race for an advantage in the world's largest car market, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology awarded the two licences for BMW's 7 Series sedans on Monday, the regulator said. 

News

EU hits Google with anti-trust charges over Android
EU hits Google with anti-trust charges over Android

Turkish Arcelik partners with Google in next-generation TVs
Turkish Arcelik partners with Google in next-generation TVs

EU, Japan ink trade deal
EU Japan ink trade deal

Russia condemned by EU rights court over Politkovskaya
Russia condemned by EU rights court over Politkovskaya

EU foreign policy chief asks US to be clear on allies
EU foreign policy chief asks US to be clear on

EU takes anti-Trump trade show to China and Japan
EU takes anti-Trump trade show to China and Japan

Foreign investment flows in EU down nearly 90 pct
Foreign investment flows in EU down nearly 90 pct

Israel summons EU ambassador
Israel summons EU ambassador

Google doodle marks Turkish ceramic artist's birthday
Google doodle marks Turkish ceramic artist's birthday

Google marks Turkish poet’s 104th birthday
Google marks Turkish poet s 104th birthday

Facebook, Google warn Singapore against 'fake news' law
Facebook Google warn Singapore against 'fake news' law

EU unveils digital tax targeting Facebook, Google
EU unveils digital tax targeting Facebook Google

France to take legal action against Google, Apple
France to take legal action against Google Apple

Google to restrict ads on cryptocurrencies
Google to restrict ads on cryptocurrencies






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 