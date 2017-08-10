29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces rounded up 29 Palestinians in overnight raids across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a Palestinian NGO said Wednesday.

Eleven people were arrested in Israeli raids on Palestinian homes in the cities of Ramallah, Hebron and Bethlehem in the southern West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement.

"Eighteen more Palestinians were detained from the cities of Nablus, Jenin, Qalqiliya and Tulkarem," it added.

The Israeli army has yet to issue a statement on the arrests.

The Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,400 Palestinians are currently being held in detention facilities throughout the self-proclaimed Jewish state.