Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:47, 18 July 2018 Wednesday
Palestine
11:31, 18 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces rounded up 29 Palestinians in overnight raids across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a Palestinian NGO said Wednesday. 

Eleven people were arrested in Israeli raids on Palestinian homes in the cities of Ramallah, Hebron and Bethlehem in the southern West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement. 

"Eighteen more Palestinians were detained from the cities of Nablus, Jenin, Qalqiliya and Tulkarem," it added. 

The Israeli army has yet to issue a statement on the arrests.

The Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians. 

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,400 Palestinians are currently being held in detention facilities throughout the self-proclaimed Jewish state.



Related Palestine West Bank
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank  
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Trump-Putin summit Five key takeaways
Trump-Putin summit: Five key takeaways

Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
Abandoned town sells for 1 4 million in California
Abandoned town sells for $1.4 million in California

An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs

Roughly 80 percent of Iraq’s crude oil exports originate from oilfields in Basra province
Israel shuts Gaza s only commercial crossing
Israel shuts Gaza’s only commercial crossing

Kerem Shalom is Gaza's only functioning commercial crossing
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees

Resources strained as thousand crossing into Canada from US
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families

American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system

The U.S. State Department is negotiating a potential deal to sell Turkey the Raytheon Co Patriot missile defense system as an alternative to the Russian-made S-400 system Turkey has agreed to purchase, an official said on Monday.
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for deadly attack
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya
8 migrants suffocate inside shipping container in Libya

90 more migrants in critical condition found inside shipping containers

News

Photojournalist injured while covering W. Bank protest
Photojournalist injured while covering W Bank protest

Israeli army detains 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army detains 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israel arrests 7 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel arrests 7 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army rounds up 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids
Israeli army rounds up 17 Palestinians in W Bank raids

11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah
2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah

Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza
Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza

Israeli army arrests 7 Palestinians
Israeli army arrests 7 Palestinians

1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Israeli forces martyr Palestinian on Gaza fence
Israeli forces martyr Palestinian on Gaza fence






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 