Eurozone annual inflation up in June

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Consumer prices in the euro area (EA19) rose 2 percent on a yearly basis in June, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat reported on Wednesday.
The annual inflation rate in the euro area climbed 0.7 percentage points in June, compared to 1.3 percent in the same month last year, while the figure among EA19 countries was 1.9 percent in May.
"The lowest annual rates were registered in Ireland (0.7 percent), Greece (1 percent) and Denmark (1.1 percent)," Eurostat said.
"The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (4.7 percent), Estonia (3.9 percent) and Hungary (3.2 percent)."
"In June 2018, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (up 0.76 percentage points)," the agency said, followed by services (up 0.57 percentage points), food, alcohol and tobacco (up 0.53 percentage points) and non-energy industrial goods, up 0.10 percentage points.
According to the official data, the annual inflation rate in the European Union, including all 28 member countries, was 2 percent in June -- no change compared with the previous month -- while the figures was 1.5 percent in the same month last year.
"Compared with May 2018, annual inflation fell in three-member states, remained stable in two and rose in twenty-two," it added, noting the data from the U.K. was not available for June.
Over the last decade, the highest annual inflation rate in the EU was seen in July 2008, up 4.4 percent. The lowest was in January 2015, at minus 0.5 percent, when prices were in fact dropping.
Last month, inflation among EA19 countries rose to 2 percent, up 1.3 percent from same month last year, says Eurostat
BIST 100 climbs 0.10 pct, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Nearly 8.5 million new passenger cars were registered in EU in first half of 2018, says manufacturers' association
Economic partnership agreement is biggest ever negotiated by EU and will create an open trade zone
BIST 100 rises 0.08 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.8420
The dollar was up versus the yen but down against the euro and pound, with all eyes on US President Donald Trump's summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
Tax revenues totals nearly $72.1 billion while interest payments amounts to over $8.2 billion in January-June period
BIST 100 rises over 700 points; USD/TRY exchange rate stays at 4.8360
Country's egg, chicken, turkey, and meat production climbed in May on yearly basis, says official data
BIST 100 rises over 400 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.8460
Saudi Arabia intends to invest as much as $10 billion in South Africa’s economy, with a focus on energy projects
Share of young people in Turkey age 15-24 who are not in employment, education, or training down 4.5 pct in Q1 year-on-year
Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says effective Central Bank is among main policy targets of new era
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.1 percent in 2018, lower than the 2.3 percent forecast just weeks ago in early May.
Country's central government research and development expenditures rise by 17.5 percent year-on-year in 2017
The IEA welcomed in its July report last month's agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to open the taps in order to bring prices down from multi-year highs.