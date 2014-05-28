CHP head faces probe for 'insulting president'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Republican People's Party (CHP) head Kemal Kilicdaroglu faces a probe over his sharing a cartoon titled "Land of Tayyip," and faces possible charges of insulting the president, said a statement by the Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office.
At this week's CHP parliamentary group meeting, Kilicdaroglu said he would share the cartoon through social media and urged his deputies to do the same.
Ankara prosecutors launch probe into Turkey's main opposition leader over sharing cartoon about President Erdogan
Gap between assets abroad and liabilities was minus $401B in May vs. minus $459.2B as of end of 2017, say official data
Air operations conducted in both Turkey's southeastern Siirt province and Hakurk region of northern Iraq
The newest Turkish aircraft should be completed by 2022, with the first test flight expected in 2023.
Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Deadly attack on Sunday in capital Kabul killed 7 people
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calls on US to take action against Turkey’s coup plotters
Turkey's justice minister says state of emergency to be lifted in few days
Security forces carried out 1,950 counter-terrorism raids from July 9-16, says Interior Ministry
Unemployment rate in April records annual decline of 0.9 percentage points, according to TurkStat
Mustafa Ndiaye, a Senegalese student in Turkey, has embarked on a tour of the country to change the image of Africa in the minds of Turkish people.
July 15 martyrs commemorated in various ceremonies worldwide
On July 15, 2016, mosques prayed for national unity overnight to give Turkish people morale to stand against coup bid