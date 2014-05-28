CHP head faces probe for 'insulting president'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish prosecutors in the capital Ankara have launched an investigation into the main opposition party leader over allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Republican People's Party (CHP) head Kemal Kilicdaroglu faces a probe over his sharing a cartoon titled "Land of Tayyip," and faces possible charges of insulting the president, said a statement by the Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office.

At this week's CHP parliamentary group meeting, Kilicdaroglu said he would share the cartoon through social media and urged his deputies to do the same.