Turkey's Bodrum town on Aegean shore attracts tourists

World Bulletin / News Desk
Bodrum Mayor Mehmet Kocadon said families love varied attractions in Bodrum in southwestern Mugla province and many of them visit the town more than once during the year.
Kocadon said some foreign families are addicted to Bodrum as they have been visiting the town for more than 30 years, adding that it is so nice to satisfy the tourists for many years.
"Bodrum continues to grow every passing year. When we ask the tourists 'How did you choose here?', they say 'after a friend's recommendation'," he said.
He said being recommended by the foreign guests is such an effective advertisement for the town. "The hotels in Bodrum also welcome their guests very well," the mayor added.
Turkey expects 40 million tourists from abroad this year, according to private sector representatives and officials.
The country's Culture and Tourism Ministry set the country's 2023 targets as 50 million tourists and $50 billion in income.
Turkey’s Aegean resort town offers a premium holiday with its unique landscape and white summer houses
A small city in Japan is facing a ninja shortage as the town struggles with depopulation.
Tamer El Said’s In the Last Days of the City documents life in the Egyptian capital over 10 years, but authorities have refused him a permit to show it
Director of museum in Yozgat says fossil belonging to mammoth found for first time in city
Gobeklitepe has recently been added to UNESCO's World Heritage List
France play Croatia in the World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. Here is each team's path to the showpiece match.
Grammy award-winning singer set to perform at Vodafone Park as part of her 6th world tour 'El Dorado'
Now the house lies in ruins, like dozens of others in the "City of Stone", defined by its castle, steep cobblestone roads and silvery-coloured limestone structures with views of the Drino Valley near the border with Greece.
Nemrut Caldera in eastern Turkey offers breathtaking views to visitors
Site in Sanlirufa province known as world's oldest temple
Buses are symbol of good relations Bosnia-Herzegovina and Turkey, says Turkish envoy
Mexican children living in rural areas will be able to access information through digital libraries, TIKA says
Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) offers Turkish language teaching certificate program for foreigners
Turkey’s biggest library to open in Istanbul with capacity of 7 million books
Library with capacity of 7 million books to open for public in 2020
There is much more to the United Arab Emirates then the glitzy malls and skyscrapers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.