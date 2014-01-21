Turkey's Bodrum town on Aegean shore attracts tourists

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s popular resort town on the Aegean shore, Bodrum, attracts tourists from all over the world with its unique landscape, white summer houses and local hospitality, the town’s mayor said.

Bodrum Mayor Mehmet Kocadon said families love varied attractions in Bodrum in southwestern Mugla province and many of them visit the town more than once during the year.

Kocadon said some foreign families are addicted to Bodrum as they have been visiting the town for more than 30 years, adding that it is so nice to satisfy the tourists for many years.

"Bodrum continues to grow every passing year. When we ask the tourists 'How did you choose here?', they say 'after a friend's recommendation'," he said.

He said being recommended by the foreign guests is such an effective advertisement for the town. "The hotels in Bodrum also welcome their guests very well," the mayor added.

Turkey expects 40 million tourists from abroad this year, according to private sector representatives and officials.

The country's Culture and Tourism Ministry set the country's 2023 targets as 50 million tourists and $50 billion in income.