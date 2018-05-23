Turkish gendarmerie seizes 800 kg of skunk weed

World Bulletin / News Desk
The gendarmerie was acting on intelligence about drugs smuggled from abroad stored in a depot in Istanbul's Basaksehir Organized Industry Site, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
Then an operation was carried out at the depot, where 800 kilograms of skunk weed was found, along with a substance called fubinaca used to produce the drug bonsai.
A suspect was arrested over the incident and later brought before a court and remanded in custody.
Investigation of the suspect's links is continuing, the sources added.
Substance called fubinaca used to produce the drug bonsai also seized
Acting head of Mediterranean Exporters' Association says Japanese market is important opportunity for Turkish food brands
Ankara prosecutors launch probe into Turkey's main opposition leader over sharing cartoon about President Erdogan
Gap between assets abroad and liabilities was minus $401B in May vs. minus $459.2B as of end of 2017, say official data
Air operations conducted in both Turkey's southeastern Siirt province and Hakurk region of northern Iraq
The newest Turkish aircraft should be completed by 2022, with the first test flight expected in 2023.
Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Deadly attack on Sunday in capital Kabul killed 7 people
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calls on US to take action against Turkey’s coup plotters
Turkey's justice minister says state of emergency to be lifted in few days
Security forces carried out 1,950 counter-terrorism raids from July 9-16, says Interior Ministry
Unemployment rate in April records annual decline of 0.9 percentage points, according to TurkStat
Mustafa Ndiaye, a Senegalese student in Turkey, has embarked on a tour of the country to change the image of Africa in the minds of Turkish people.
July 15 martyrs commemorated in various ceremonies worldwide