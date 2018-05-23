Turkish gendarmerie seizes 800 kg of skunk weed

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish gendarmerie on Wednesday seized 800 kilograms of skunk weed, a form of cannabis, according to gendarmerie sources.

The gendarmerie was acting on intelligence about drugs smuggled from abroad stored in a depot in Istanbul's Basaksehir Organized Industry Site, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Then an operation was carried out at the depot, where 800 kilograms of skunk weed was found, along with a substance called fubinaca used to produce the drug bonsai.

A suspect was arrested over the incident and later brought before a court and remanded in custody.

Investigation of the suspect's links is continuing, the sources added.