Tunisian party withdraws from gov’t

A Tunisian party on Wednesday withdrew from the government of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed amid calls for the premier to step down.

In a statement, the Social Democratic Path party said it is “no longer interested in the government’s future, policies…or tensions and conflicts that have nothing to do with national interest”.

The party has only one minister in Chahed’s government.

Chahed’s government has been under fire in recent months over worsening economic conditions in the country amid calls for the prime minister to resign.

Earlier this week, Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi called on the prime minister to quit or seek a confidence vote if the country's political and economic crisis continues.

"If this situation continues, the prime minister must resign or go to the parliament to ask for confidence," he told local Nesma TV.

In May, Essebsi’s son, Hafedh Caid Essebsi, who is leader of the ruling Nidaa Tounes party, called for Chahed’s dismissal, saying his government “does not represent his party”.

Chahed was appointed as prime minister by Essebsi in 2016.