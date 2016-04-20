Google ‘intends’ to appeal EU's $5B fine

World Bulletin / News Desk
"Today’s decision rejects the business model that supports Android, which has created more choice for everyone, not less. We intend to appeal," Sundar Pichai, the company’s CEO, said in a statement.
Pichai said the commission ruled out competition between Android and IOS operating systems.
The European Commission said Google stipulates manufacturers must pre-install its search and browser applications to get the app store licenses, and it also made payments to manufacturers and GSM operators to pre-install its applications on devices.
Pichai noted that around 40 apps from multiple developers are pre-installed on typical smart devices, not just by Google.
"If you prefer other apps -- or browsers, or search engines -- to the preloaded ones, you can easily disable or delete them, and choose other apps instead," he added.
Company's operating system creates more choices, Google’s CEO says
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager spoke by telephone with Google chief Sundar Pichai on Tuesday night to tell him about the decision in advance, a source close to the matter told AFP.
Brad Smith made a case for a government initiative to lay out rules for proper use of facial recognition technology, with input from a bipartisan and expert commission.
This year's sector showpiece event, opening Monday, will be buzzing on the back of rapid changes in the industry, as US titan Boeing and European arch rival Airbus vie for superiority in the skies.
MEERkat sets stage for Square Kilometre Array project, to allow astronomers to see the sky in unprecedented detail
Prominent users see follower counts decrease by millions after removal of accounts deemed suspicious or fraudulent
Social media giant fined £500,000 ($663,042) for failing to protect users’ private information
The deal marks the biggest overseas foray yet for Tesla, which is looking to expand into global markets, plans that faced a potential threat from the intensifying China-US trade row.
Floating robot is first AI-powered machine to help astronauts complete tasks aboard ISS
Turk Telekom supports increase of competition for higher Internet penetration in Turkey
‘We believe in future of Turkey and we will continue our investments without deceleration,’ says Renault Group’s COO
There was panic across the world today after WhatsApp went down this morning. Whatsapp is having login issues since 2:06 AM EDT.
New study reveal Curiosity rover found ancient organic molecules and seasonal methane gas shifts
Tech giant's Turkey chief aims to take local enterprise to global market
Apple is seeking slightly more than a billion dollars in damages, while Samsung wants a figure closer to $28 million.
His firm behind the project -- "The Boring Company" -- wants to create tunnels that link up with existing subway lines to "complement the system".