Google ‘intends’ to appeal EU's $5B fine

World Bulletin / News Desk

Google aims to file an appeal against the €4.34 billion ($5.06 billion) fine imposed by the European Commission on the company for breaching the EU’s antitrust rules through Android.

"Today’s decision rejects the business model that supports Android, which has created more choice for everyone, not less. We intend to appeal," Sundar Pichai, the company’s CEO, said in a statement.

Pichai said the commission ruled out competition between Android and IOS operating systems.

The European Commission said Google stipulates manufacturers must pre-install its search and browser applications to get the app store licenses, and it also made payments to manufacturers and GSM operators to pre-install its applications on devices.

Pichai noted that around 40 apps from multiple developers are pre-installed on typical smart devices, not just by Google.

"If you prefer other apps -- or browsers, or search engines -- to the preloaded ones, you can easily disable or delete them, and choose other apps instead," he added.