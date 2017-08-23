Worldbulletin News

One killed as Yemeni VP’s convoy hits bomb in Marib
One killed as Yemeni VP’s convoy hits bomb in Marib

The Yemeni Vice-President was unhurt in the attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

A senior military officer was killed on Wednesday when the convoy of Yemeni Vice-President Ali Mohsen Saleh struck a roadside bomb in the eastern city of Marib, according to a local military source. 

Brigadier-General Mohamed Saleh al-Ahmar was killed and several other people were injured in the attack in Al-Ruwaik area in northeastern Marib, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media. 

The Yemeni Vice-President was unhurt in the attack, he said. 

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Yemen has been wracked by war since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including Sanaa, forcing the Saudi-backed government to flee to Riyadh.

 


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

