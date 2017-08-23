One killed as Yemeni VP’s convoy hits bomb in Marib

World Bulletin / News Desk

A senior military officer was killed on Wednesday when the convoy of Yemeni Vice-President Ali Mohsen Saleh struck a roadside bomb in the eastern city of Marib, according to a local military source.

Brigadier-General Mohamed Saleh al-Ahmar was killed and several other people were injured in the attack in Al-Ruwaik area in northeastern Marib, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

The Yemeni Vice-President was unhurt in the attack, he said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Yemen has been wracked by war since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including Sanaa, forcing the Saudi-backed government to flee to Riyadh.