Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:17, 18 July 2018 Wednesday
Iraq
17:36, 18 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament

Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraqi President Fuad Masum on Wednesday issued a decree sending all 328 members of the country’s parliament into early retirement.

According to the presidential decree, the move is to be implemented by the current parliament speaker and minister of finance.

Under the terms of Iraq’s constitution, the current parliament’s mandate expired on June 30.

The assembly failed to extend its current term by modifying Iraq’s electoral laws to allow MPs to remain in place until a manual recount of parliamentary poll results -- now underway -- is completed.

Results of the hard-fought May 12 election remain the subject of bitter dispute amid widespread allegations of voter fraud.

Once the recount is completed and Iraq’s Federal Court approves the new results, incoming members of parliament will hold a first session to elect a new assembly speaker and two deputies.

Within 30 days of the first parliamentary session, the assembly will elect -- by a two-thirds majority -- the country’s next president.

The new president will then task the largest bloc in parliament with drawing up a new government to be referred back to parliament for approval within 30 days.    

Earlier this month, Iraq’s official electoral commission began recounting the May 12 poll results amid widespread allegations of vote-rigging. 

According to those initial results, Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats, followed by a Hashd al-Shaabi-led coalition (47 seats) and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's Victory Bloc (42 seats). 



Related Iraq parliament
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament

Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war

In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank  
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Trump-Putin summit Five key takeaways
Trump-Putin summit: Five key takeaways

Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
Abandoned town sells for 1 4 million in California
Abandoned town sells for $1.4 million in California

An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs

Roughly 80 percent of Iraq’s crude oil exports originate from oilfields in Basra province
Israel shuts Gaza s only commercial crossing
Israel shuts Gaza’s only commercial crossing

Kerem Shalom is Gaza's only functioning commercial crossing
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees

Resources strained as thousand crossing into Canada from US
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families

American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system

The U.S. State Department is negotiating a potential deal to sell Turkey the Raytheon Co Patriot missile defense system as an alternative to the Russian-made S-400 system Turkey has agreed to purchase, an official said on Monday.
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq

News

What happened night of July 15 at parliament?
What happened night of July 15 at parliament

Binali Yildirim elected as the new Parliament speaker
Binali Yildirim elected as the new Parliament speaker

Turkish lawmakers begin to take oaths in capital Ankara
Turkish lawmakers begin to take oaths in capital Ankara

Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials

Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs

Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul
Policeman gunned down in Iraq's Mosul

Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 