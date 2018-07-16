Worldbulletin News

EU urges Israel to revisit plan to raze Khan al-Ahmar
EU urges Israel to revisit plan to raze Khan al-Ahmar

Mogherini says demolition of Palestinian village to ‘severely threaten viability of two-state solution’

World Bulletin / News Desk

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Wednesday called on Israeli authorities to reconsider its decision to raze a Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank.

“The European Union expects the Israeli authorities to reconsider their decision to demolish Khan al-Ahmar, and to allow full and unimpeded access of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need, in line with its obligations as an occupying power under the international humanitarian law,” Mogherini said in a statement.

Khan al-Ahmar, located in a “sensitive location” is of “strategic importance for preserving the contiguity of a future Palestinian state,” she noted.

The European Union emphasized that the consequences of a demolition of this community and the displacement of its residents -- including children -- against their will would be very serious, Mogherini said.

It would also “severely threaten the viability of the two-state solution and undermine prospects for peace,” she added.

On July 5, Israeli bulldozers destroyed a number of tents and other structures in Khan al-Ahmar, triggering clashes with local residents.

There are 46 Bedouin communities scattered across Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem inhabited by some 3,000 residents.

Under the 1995 Oslo agreement between Israel and Palestine, the West Bank was divided into A, B and C zones.

The administrative and security authority of area A was given to Palestine while the administration of area B was given to Palestine but its security to Israel, while in area C, both administration and security authority went to Israel.



