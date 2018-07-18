US opens national security probe into uranium imports

Dünya Bülteni/Haber Merkezi
The Commerce Department on Wednesday opened an investigation into whether imports of uranium, which fuels nuclear power plants and submarines, pose a risk against national security.
“Our production of uranium necessary for military and electric power has dropped from 49 percent of our consumption [in 1987] to five percent [today],” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.
"A thorough, fair, and transparent review" will be conducted to determine whether uranium imports threaten to impair national security, he added.
Uranium powers 99 commercial nuclear reactors that produce 20 percent of electricity in the country’s grid, in addition to powering the Navy’s nuclear fleet of submarines and aircraft carriers.
If tariffs are introduced, costs would increase for nuclear power plants, which has been shutting down or trying to break even in stiff competition against cheap natural gas and the rise of renewables in recent years.
It will also be the latest in the Donald Trump administration's new trade policies focusing on raising import tariffs on a various number of goods.
The administration announced in March imposing tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports, and began implementing tariffs worth of $34 billion on 1,300 Chinese goods two weeks ago.
Canada, Kazakhstan, Australia and Russia exported most of the uranium used in the U.S.'s power plants in 2016, according to the Energy Information Administration.
The department said the decision to investigate uranium imports follows a petition filed by two U.S. uranium mining companies in January -- UR-Energy and Energy Fuels.
The companies have laid off over half their workforce in the past two years and operate at roughly 9 - 13 percent of capacity, according to the statement.
The Commerce Department said it consulted with industry stakeholders, members of Congress, the Pentagon, Energy Department, and others before launching the investigation.
US uranium production dropped from 49 percent in 1987 to 5 percent today
Chileshe Kapwepwe from Zambia becomes first woman to head trade bloc
Last month, inflation among EA19 countries rose to 2 percent, up 1.3 percent from same month last year, says Eurostat
BIST 100 climbs 0.10 pct, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Nearly 8.5 million new passenger cars were registered in EU in first half of 2018, says manufacturers' association
Economic partnership agreement is biggest ever negotiated by EU and will create an open trade zone
BIST 100 rises 0.08 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.8420
The dollar was up versus the yen but down against the euro and pound, with all eyes on US President Donald Trump's summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
Tax revenues totals nearly $72.1 billion while interest payments amounts to over $8.2 billion in January-June period
BIST 100 rises over 700 points; USD/TRY exchange rate stays at 4.8360
Country's egg, chicken, turkey, and meat production climbed in May on yearly basis, says official data
BIST 100 rises over 400 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.8460
Saudi Arabia intends to invest as much as $10 billion in South Africa’s economy, with a focus on energy projects
Share of young people in Turkey age 15-24 who are not in employment, education, or training down 4.5 pct in Q1 year-on-year
Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says effective Central Bank is among main policy targets of new era
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.1 percent in 2018, lower than the 2.3 percent forecast just weeks ago in early May.