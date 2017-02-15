Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:18, 18 July 2018 Wednesday
Europe
20:59, 18 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turks demand new probe on neo-Nazi murders
Turks demand new probe on neo-Nazi murders

New report accuses domestic intelligence for covering up murders, demands special investigator with strong powers

World Bulletin/News Desk

The Turkish community in Germany has called for a new probe into the killing spree by neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground (NSU), after the end of a five-year-long trial that disappointed families of the victims.

In a 93-page report released on Wednesday, Turkish immigrant organization TBB criticized domestic intelligence agency BfV for blocking efforts to uncover the murders.

Professor Hajo Funke, a prominent far-right expert and author of the report, has underlined that 13 commissions set up at federal and state parliaments so far could not uncover the facts due to restrictions and reluctance of security agencies.

“German domestic intelligence agency has systematically covered up facts and shredded documents. This is a scandal,” he told a news conference in Berlin.

Funke proposed a new probe, based on a U.S. model, where a special counsel and committee would be given strong powers of investigation and independent inquiries, while having access to all secret files and sensitive information.

The shadowy NSU killed 10 people, including eight Turkish and one Greek immigrant as well as a police officer, between 2000 and 2007, but the murders had long remained unresolved.

A Munich court last week handed life sentence to the only surviving member of the group Beate Zschaepe and gave lighter sentences to four other suspects, who provided support to the terrorist group.

During the five-year trial, Zschaepe declined to give any insight about the NSU and tried to lay the blame on her two deceased colleagues.

Until 2011, Germany’s police and intelligence services ruled out any racial motive for the murders and instead treated immigrant families as suspects, questioning them over alleged connections with mafia groups and drug traffickers.

While recent revelations have shown that Germany’s domestic intelligence agency had dozens of informants who had contacts with the NSU suspects, officials insisted that they had no prior information about the NSU terror cell and its suspected role in the killings.

However, authorities in the central German state of Hesse have recently decided to keep several documents secret for 120 years, prompting further speculations about the NSU’s possible ties.



Related neo-nazi Germany
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament

Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war

In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank  
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Trump-Putin summit Five key takeaways
Trump-Putin summit: Five key takeaways

Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
Abandoned town sells for 1 4 million in California
Abandoned town sells for $1.4 million in California

An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs

Roughly 80 percent of Iraq’s crude oil exports originate from oilfields in Basra province
Israel shuts Gaza s only commercial crossing
Israel shuts Gaza’s only commercial crossing

Kerem Shalom is Gaza's only functioning commercial crossing
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees

Resources strained as thousand crossing into Canada from US
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families

American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system
US in talks with Turkey to sell Patriot system

The U.S. State Department is negotiating a potential deal to sell Turkey the Raytheon Co Patriot missile defense system as an alternative to the Russian-made S-400 system Turkey has agreed to purchase, an official said on Monday.
US alliance Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq
US alliance, Peshmerga hunt down ISIL in northern Iraq

ISIL still maintains a limited presence in northern and western Iraq

News

German court releases man convicted in neo-Nazi trial
German court releases man convicted in neo-Nazi trial

Germany admits its intelligence contacts with FETO
Germany admits its intelligence contacts with FETO

After coup bid, Germany becomes safe haven for FETO
After coup bid Germany becomes safe haven for FETO

Germany tells Italy it will take in 50 migrants
Germany tells Italy it will take in 50 migrants

Neo-nazi NSU murders still in dark
Neo-nazi NSU murders still in dark

Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Germany
Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Germany

Finnish neo-Nazi jailed for 2 years over assault
Finnish neo-Nazi jailed for 2 years over assault

Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime symbol
Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime symbol

German probes Facebook neo-Nazi list
German probes Facebook neo-Nazi list

German neo Nazis egged on Somali boys' suicide
German neo Nazis egged on Somali boys' suicide

Danish nationalist party distributes ‘asylum spray’
Danish nationalist party distributes asylum spray

Germany bans neo-Nazi group, carries out sweeping raids
Germany bans neo-Nazi group carries out sweeping raids






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 