Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:02, 19 July 2018 Thursday
Africa
22:40, 18 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
South Africans unite to remember Nelson Mandela
South Africans unite to remember Nelson Mandela

Mandela spent 67 years of his life struggling against apartheid

World Bulletin/News Desk

South Africans united Wednesday to give 67 minutes of their time to help the less fortunate as part of the International Nelson Mandela Day in tribute to the late anti-apartheid icon.

Deputy President David Mabuza spent his 67 minutes at a local high school to share with students the teachings of Mandela and warn students of the dangers of substance abuse.

"I distributed old clothing and blankets to homeless people,â€™â€™ Nuru Mohamed, a Pretoria resident told Anadolu Agency.

South Africa is currently in the middle of the winter season and Mohamed believes his donation will be put to better use.

Mandela taught South Africans and the world to share with the less fortunate and reconciliation between white and black citizens, among other things.

International Nelson Mandela Day, which was officially endorsed by the United Nations in 2009, is commemorated on July 18, his birthday.

Mandela was South Africa's first democratically elected president in 1994 -- an office he held for five years.

He is referred to by many South Africans as "father of the nation" after having spent 27 years in prison for resisting the country's white minority rule, known as apartheid.

Mandela, who died in December 2013, would have turned 100 years today.



Related nelson mandela
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk

4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N Cyprus
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N.Cyprus

19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament

Under terms of Iraqâ€™s constitution, current assemblyâ€™s mandate expired on June 30
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war

In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank Â 
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Trump-Putin summit Five key takeaways
Trump-Putin summit: Five key takeaways

Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
Abandoned town sells for 1 4 million in California
Abandoned town sells for $1.4 million in California

An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs

Roughly 80 percent of Iraqâ€™s crude oil exports originate from oilfields in Basra province
Israel shuts Gaza s only commercial crossing
Israel shuts Gazaâ€™s only commercial crossing

Kerem Shalom is Gaza's only functioning commercial crossing
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees

Resources strained as thousand crossing into Canada from US
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families

American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last yearâ€™s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence

News

An Intellectual Influenced Nelson Mandela Profoundly: DusÃ© Mohamed Ali
An Intellectual Influenced Nelson Mandela Profoundly DusÃ Mohamed Ali

S. Africa: Publisher withdraws Mandela book off shelves
S Africa Publisher withdraws Mandela book off shelves

South Africa protest faults Israel's Palestinian abuses
South Africa protest faults Israel's Palestinian abuses

South Africans unite to mark Mandelaâ€™s birthday
South Africans unite to mark Mandela s birthday

First UN Nelson Mandela Prize announced
First UN Nelson Mandela Prize announced

South Africans participate in a walk to remember Mandela
South Africans participate in a walk to remember Mandela






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 