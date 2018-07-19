Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:02, 19 July 2018 Thursday
Cyprus
23:58, 18 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N.Cyprus
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N.Cyprus

19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean

World Bulletin/News Desk

At least 19 undocumented migrants drowned after their boat sank off the coast of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, officials said.

Northern Cypriot Coast Guard teams said 103 of the migrants had been rescued, while 25 of them are reported missing off the coast of the town of Yeni Erenkoy.

Coast guard teams from Turkey also took part in the search and rescue operation, as the area is in Turkey’s rescue zone as well.

According to a statement by the Turkish Coast Guard Command, the migrants, including a child and a woman, were Syrian nationals.

One of the drowned women was pregnant, the statement said, adding that there was a shortage of life jackets.

Nineteen bodies and 102 rescued migrants were brought to Tasucu port in Silifke district of Turkey’s southern Mersin province, while one rescued migrant had to be transferred to a hospital in a helicopter in Northern Cyprus' city of Girne.

Thirty-one migrants were taken to hospitals by ambulances waiting at the port. The Turkish Red Crescent provided meals to those who did not need medical care.

The search for the missing people is ongoing.

According to the UN's International Organization for Migration, more than 1,400 migrants have died in the Mediterranean since the beginning of 2018.



Related illegal migrants North Cyprus
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Cyprus News
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk

4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N Cyprus
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N.Cyprus

19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament

Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war

In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank  
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Trump-Putin summit Five key takeaways
Trump-Putin summit: Five key takeaways

Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
Abandoned town sells for 1 4 million in California
Abandoned town sells for $1.4 million in California

An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs
Iraqi protesters rally near Basra oilfield for jobs

Roughly 80 percent of Iraq’s crude oil exports originate from oilfields in Basra province
Israel shuts Gaza s only commercial crossing
Israel shuts Gaza’s only commercial crossing

Kerem Shalom is Gaza's only functioning commercial crossing
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem
Gazan dies of wounds in Jerusalem

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees

Resources strained as thousand crossing into Canada from US
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families
US judge halts deportations of immigrant families

American Civil Liberties Union granted request to halt deportations for one week after reunification
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Trump declared that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as "open, direct and deeply productive".
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation
Peshmerga carry out first joint operation

Operation is aimed at restoring confidence after last year’s illegitimate poll on Kurdish regional independence

News

Northern Cyprus celebrates its 34th anniversary
Northern Cyprus celebrates its 34th anniversary

Northern Cyprus owes its water supply to 'Turkish tech'
Northern Cyprus owes its water supply to 'Turkish tech'

Turkey-North Cyprus elect. cable to be linked in 2017
Turkey-North Cyprus elect cable to be linked in 2017

Turkey, TRNC sign landmark energy deal
Turkey TRNC sign landmark energy deal

Northern Cyprus to join clampdown on Gulenist groups
Northern Cyprus to join clampdown on Gulenist groups

Turkey, Northern Cyprus $1.2B deal enters into force
Turkey Northern Cyprus 1 2B deal enters into force

One Cuban migrant dead in capsizing off Cayman Islands
One Cuban migrant dead in capsizing off Cayman Islands

Greece tows migrant-packed ship to safety off Crete
Greece tows migrant-packed ship to safety off Crete

Greece acts to rescue ship carrying hundreds of migrants
Greece acts to rescue ship carrying hundreds of migrants

French riot police clash with migrants seeking UK entry

Calais migrants accuse French police of violence
Calais migrants accuse French police of violence

Turkish coastguards rescue 82 migrants from Black Sea
Turkish coastguards rescue 82 migrants from Black Sea






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 