Istanbul police arrest 24 in major anti-drug operation

World Bulletin / News Desk
The operation was conducted in Avcilar, Kucukcekmece and Eyupsultan districts, on the European side of the province, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
Special operation branch aided the anti-narcotics units, also backed by sniffer dogs and helicopters, during the operation.
During the operations, police confiscated an undisclosed amount of drugs and a number of guns at the suspects' homes, the sources added.
