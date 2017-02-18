Press agenda on July 19

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - TurkStat to release house sales statistics for June.
UNITED STATES
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary James Mattis at White House.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin to speak at meeting of Russian ambassadors and permanent representatives.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Russia's Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentiev to visit Tehran for talks with Iranian officials.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following outcome of manual recount of May 12 parliamentary poll results.
BASRA - Following ongoing wave of popular protests against high unemployment, chronic power shortfalls.
ERBIL - Following Iranian artillery attacks on Kurdish separatist positions in northeastern Iraq.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
SPECIAL REPORT
Pakistan: Decisive battle in Punjab to decide next PM
Punjab, the most populous province of Pakistan, has become a battleground for two mainstream political parties in the upcoming general election.
