09:13, 19 July 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on July 19

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - TurkStat to release house sales statistics for June.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary James Mattis at White House.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin to speak at meeting of Russian ambassadors and permanent representatives.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Russia's Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentiev to visit Tehran for talks with Iranian officials.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following outcome of manual recount of May 12 parliamentary poll results.

BASRA - Following ongoing wave of popular protests against high unemployment, chronic power shortfalls.

ERBIL - Following Iranian artillery attacks on Kurdish separatist positions in northeastern Iraq.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

SPECIAL REPORT

Pakistan: Decisive battle in Punjab to decide next PM

Punjab, the most populous province of Pakistan, has become a battleground for two mainstream political parties in the upcoming general election.