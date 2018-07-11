Court remands Turkish televangelist pending trial

World Bulletin / News Desk
The court remanded Oktar along with 142 others for allegedly committing numerous crimes, according to the judicial sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.
Twenty-five more suspects are also being interrogated.
Oktar was arrested in the early hours of July 10 as police searched for those with suspected links to his cult-like organization.
His group has been accused of crimes including establishing a criminal organization, child sexual abuse, sexual intercourse with a minor, kidnapping, violating tax law and violating the anti-terrorism law.
Oktar owns a TV channel called A9, from where he broadcasts a show on religious and social issues surrounded by women he refers to as his “kittens".
Adnan Oktar's shady group is accused of numerous crimes, including child sexual abuse
Anti-narcotics units conduct operation in districts on European side of province
Substance called fubinaca used to produce the drug bonsai also seized
Acting head of Mediterranean Exporters' Association says Japanese market is important opportunity for Turkish food brands
Ankara prosecutors launch probe into Turkey's main opposition leader over sharing cartoon about President Erdogan
Gap between assets abroad and liabilities was minus $401B in May vs. minus $459.2B as of end of 2017, say official data
Air operations conducted in both Turkey's southeastern Siirt province and Hakurk region of northern Iraq
The newest Turkish aircraft should be completed by 2022, with the first test flight expected in 2023.
Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Deadly attack on Sunday in capital Kabul killed 7 people
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calls on US to take action against Turkey’s coup plotters
Turkey's justice minister says state of emergency to be lifted in few days
Security forces carried out 1,950 counter-terrorism raids from July 9-16, says Interior Ministry
Unemployment rate in April records annual decline of 0.9 percentage points, according to TurkStat