Court remands Turkish televangelist pending trial

World Bulletin / News Desk

Controversial Turkish televangelist Adnan Oktar was remanded pending trial by an Istanbul court early Thursday.

The court remanded Oktar along with 142 others for allegedly committing numerous crimes, according to the judicial sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

Twenty-five more suspects are also being interrogated.

Oktar was arrested in the early hours of July 10 as police searched for those with suspected links to his cult-like organization.

His group has been accused of crimes including establishing a criminal organization, child sexual abuse, sexual intercourse with a minor, kidnapping, violating tax law and violating the anti-terrorism law.

Oktar owns a TV channel called A9, from where he broadcasts a show on religious and social issues surrounded by women he refers to as his “kittens".