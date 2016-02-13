Worldbulletin News

13:47, 19 July 2018 Thursday
Iraq
09:37, 19 July 2018 Thursday

Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 9 terrorists
Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 9 terrorists

Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish airstrikes “neutralized” nine terrorists in the country’s southeastern Sirnak and Siirt provinces and northern Iraq’s Qandil region, the military said on Thursday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish General Staff did not specify the terror groups involved but Turkey is embroiled in a long-running struggle against PKK terror group in the area.

According to the statement, the operations were conducted between July 17-19 in Uludere district of Sirnak, Eruh district of Siirt and hilly Qandil region of northern Iraq.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.



