156 undocumented migrants rescued in open waters

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 156 undocumented migrants have been rescued off Libya's northwestern coast, the country’s navy said early Thursday.

In a statement, naval forces affiliated with Libya’s UN-recognized unity government said the migrants were rescued 26 miles off the coast of the northwestern city of Khoms, located east of the capital Tripoli.

Among the rescued, 10 of them were children and 24 were women.

Ever since the collapse of the central authority in Libya in 2011, the country’s northwestern coast has become a hub for illegal migration to Italy and other countries in Europe.

Libya represents a major transit point for African migrants seeking access to Europe, especially Italy.