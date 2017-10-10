Trump, leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US

World Bulletin / News Desk
It would mark their first trilateral summit, as well as an unprecedented visit by a North Korean leader to the U.S.
Speaking to reporters during his visit to Britain, Kang said: "We cannot rule out (the possible trilateral summit)," according to comments carried by local news agency Yonhap on Thursday.
The North's Chairman Kim Jong-un apparently accepted an invitation by Trump to visit the U.S. when the pair held a groundbreaking denuclearization meeting in Singapore last month.
But critics have questioned Pyongyang's commitment to giving up its nukes given the lack of progress since the Trump-Kim summit on June 12.
Kang insisted the goal of North Korea's complete denuclearization is "unflappable," even if it takes time -- echoing the recent admission by Trump that there is "no time limit" for the North.
She added that diplomatic efforts will be made towards another major ambition on the peninsula -- declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War within this year, as agreed during April's inter-Korean summit.
18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months
Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank
Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.
"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said
Here are five takeaways from the news conference that followed their first summit, in the Finnish capital Helsinki:
An abandoned mining town in California went on sale for $ 1.4 million
Roughly 80 percent of Iraq’s crude oil exports originate from oilfields in Basra province