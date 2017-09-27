Chileshe Kapwepwe from Zambia becomes first woman to head trade bloc

10:33, 19 July 2018 Thursday

Today in History July 19





A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1525 The Catholic princes of Germany form the Dessau League to fight against the Reformation. 1545 King Henry VIII of England watches his flagship, Mary Rose, capsize as it leaves to battle the French. 1788 Prices plunge on the Paris stock market. 1799 The Rosetta Stone, a tablet with hieroglyphic translations into Greek, is found in Egypt. 1848 The first Women's Rights Convention convenes in Seneca Falls, N.Y, organized by Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. 1870 France declares war on Prussia. 1942 German U-boats are withdrawn from positions off the U.S. Atlantic coast due to American anti-submarine countermeasures. 1943 More than 150 B-17 and 112 B-24 bombers attack Rome for the first time. 1975 Apollo and Soyuz spacecrafts dock in orbit.

