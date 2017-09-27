Today in History July 19

|1525
|The Catholic princes of Germany form the Dessau League to fight against the Reformation.
|1545
|King Henry VIII of England watches his flagship, Mary Rose, capsize as it leaves to battle the French.
|1788
|Prices plunge on the Paris stock market.
|1799
|The Rosetta Stone, a tablet with hieroglyphic translations into Greek, is found in Egypt.
|1848
|The first Women's Rights Convention convenes in Seneca Falls, N.Y, organized by Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
|1870
|France declares war on Prussia.
|1942
|German U-boats are withdrawn from positions off the U.S. Atlantic coast due to American anti-submarine countermeasures.
|1943
|More than 150 B-17 and 112 B-24 bombers attack Rome for the first time.
|1975
|Apollo and Soyuz spacecrafts dock in orbit.
