Today's News
13:46, 19 July 2018 Thursday
History
10:33, 19 July 2018 Thursday

Today in History July 19
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1525   The Catholic princes of Germany form the Dessau League to fight against the Reformation.
1545   King Henry VIII of England watches his flagship, Mary Rose, capsize as it leaves to battle the French.
1788   Prices plunge on the Paris stock market.
1799   The Rosetta Stone, a tablet with hieroglyphic translations into Greek, is found in Egypt.
1848   The first Women's Rights Convention convenes in Seneca Falls, N.Y, organized by Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
1870   France declares war on Prussia.
1942   German U-boats are withdrawn from positions off the U.S. Atlantic coast due to American anti-submarine countermeasures.
1943   More than 150 B-17 and 112 B-24 bombers attack Rome for the first time.
1975   Apollo and Soyuz spacecrafts dock in orbit.


