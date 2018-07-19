Turkey lifts two-year-old state of emergency

World Bulletin / News Desk
The government declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016 following a deadly coup attempt orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
To enact a state of emergency, the government must foresee serious indications of widespread violence which may interfere with the democratic environment or basic constitutional rights and freedoms of its citizens.
In April, the government renewed the state of emergency for the seventh time.
Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.
Government declared state of emergency for first time on July 20, 2016 following FETO's deadly coup attempt
Adnan Oktar's shady group is accused of numerous crimes, including child sexual abuse
Anti-narcotics units conduct operation in districts on European side of province
Substance called fubinaca used to produce the drug bonsai also seized
Acting head of Mediterranean Exporters' Association says Japanese market is important opportunity for Turkish food brands
Ankara prosecutors launch probe into Turkey's main opposition leader over sharing cartoon about President Erdogan
Gap between assets abroad and liabilities was minus $401B in May vs. minus $459.2B as of end of 2017, say official data
Air operations conducted in both Turkey's southeastern Siirt province and Hakurk region of northern Iraq
The newest Turkish aircraft should be completed by 2022, with the first test flight expected in 2023.
Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Deadly attack on Sunday in capital Kabul killed 7 people
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calls on US to take action against Turkey’s coup plotters
Turkey's justice minister says state of emergency to be lifted in few days
Security forces carried out 1,950 counter-terrorism raids from July 9-16, says Interior Ministry